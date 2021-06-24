Envelope Tracking Chips Market Estimated to Surpass $640 Million Mark by 2026
Adoption of Wearable Technology Driving the Growth of Envelope Tracking Chips Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2021 ) The global Envelope Tracking Chips Market is estimated to surpass $640 million mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 10.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Envelope tracking is a power management technology for RF based device that assists in improving energy efficiency, enhancing battery life and minimizing power consumption. Globally demand for envelope tracking chips is being driven by growing demand for high end smartphones and tablet PCs and rising growth rate in the wireless platform market. In addition, hefty investments in power management technologies will create greater opportunities for the envelope tracking chips market. However, high band width requirement and complex architecture for designing ET module are key challenges faced by market.
Envelope Tracking Chips Market Segment Analysis - By Technology
Based on the technology, the market is segmented as cellular communications, wireless communications and satellite communications. The RF envelope tracking chips are used in various end user applications such consumer electronics, space, avionics & defense, communications and telecoms, automotive, health-care and some others. With the technological advancements the market of envelope tracking chips is estimated to register the significant growth rate till the end of the forecast period. Growth prospects are been seen in cellular communication technology (4G LTE infrastructure), will increase its prominence on Wi-Fi communications and Bluetooth technology in the European regions.
Envelope Tracking Chips Market Segment Analysis - By Applications
The growing demand for envelope tracking chips is being increased due to rising demand for smart phones, tablets and PCs. This factor is driving great demand and growth for the Envelope Tracking Chips Market. In addition, large investments in power management technologies are creating greater opportunities for Envelope Tracking
Chips Market. However, requirement of high band width and complex architecture for designing ET module are the key restraints for the market growth.
Envelope Tracking Chips Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia-Pacific is dominating the ET chips market due to high Internet penetration and rising demand for the consumer electronics products in this region. For the same reasons, Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the significant growth rate during the forecast period. North America holds the next position and is expected to increase its growth rate by the end of the forecast period, followed by Europe. The demand for high end smartphones is forecast to escalate in the coming years in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South East Asian nations. Increasing adoption of automated systems for manufacturing of automotive and aerospace components is driving the growth of North American region.
Envelope Tracking Chips Market Drivers
Rising Demand from Automotive Sector
Due to emerging technologies, such as vehicle automation, the market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. For an optimal operation, automobiles need dedicated semiconductor components to provide reliable details to the built-in artificial intelligence. Power Management solutions are on the radar of innovation for automotive manufacturers with Envelope Tracking Chips being a vital element of such mechanisms. Deployment of ET technology across smart devices will ensure efficient energy management, lowered heat dissipation and enhanced battery life. Rising penetration of smart devices, fitness monitors, wearable medical devices is creating demand for ET chips due to need of extended battery life which can be address with the integration of ET technology.
Adoption of Wearable Technology
The Envelope Tracking features embedded in the low power integrated circuits result in reduced costs, improved efficiency and increased amounts of front-end integration and consolidation. Globally wearable technology is gaining huge demand with full range of new capabilities and has been turning out as the prominent opportunity for the ET chips market growth as consumers as demanding for high efficient systems. Additionally, consumer electronics manufacturers are significantly focusing on the deployment of ET chips in their electronics offerings to developed efficient products and to sustain in competitive environment.
Envelope Tracking Chips Market Challenges
High Cost of Envelope Tracking Chips
The main challenge faced by key market players is the exorbitant retail price of Envelope Tracking Chips. Due to the requirement of robust methodologies and implementing toolsets, complex integration processes for multi-power domain SOCs (System on a chip) will restrain market growth. One of the major challenge hindering the market growth is the exuberant pricing of these chipsets loaded with cutting-edge technology. However, consistent growing requirement for power management and efficiency is driving manufacturers to employ Envelope Tracking Chips, thus establishing the envelope tracking chips market as an imperative association.
Envelope Tracking Chips Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Envelope Tracking Chips Market. Qualcomm, Samsung, RFMD, Texas Instruments, Efficient Power Conversion, Maxim Integrated, Analog Devices (Broadcom) and Qorvo are considered to be the key players of the Envelope Tracking Chips Market.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
Acer's Spin 7 uses an eight core ARM chipset from Qualcomm that also supports 5G sub-6GHz and 7Gbit/s millimetre wave links. The RF front end itself uses 100 MHz envelope tracking with adaptive antenna tuning and works alongside the WiFi6 (802.11ax) and 60GHz 802.11ad mmWave radio.
NI announced its collaboration with Eta Wireless to implement and demonstrate full support of ETAdvanced, the industry’s first ever Digital Envelope Tracking (ET) technology for mmWave 5G RF front-end devices
Key Takeaways
Smartphones and tablets have become ubiquitous devices during the past decade since their inception in the market. Almost every utility of the other electronic consumer devices have been merged into smartphones through synergistic integration of semiconductor devices and applications.
Rapid changing trends in the market are influencing various industries across the world to deploy IoT and smart devices. IoT & connected devices are put to use in home automation, logistics, manufacturing, oil & gas and other industry verticals.
Increase in adoption of new technologies such as cloud technologies has been significantly boosting the demand for envelope tracking chips as this has been found to be a solution to improve battery life of smart devices used in the above mentioned applications.
