United States Gluten Free Food Market, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Financial Insight - Renub Research
United States Gluten Free Food Market will be USD 11.4 Billion by 2026. Forecast Impact of COVID-19, by Products, Distribution, Company Overview, Recent Developments, Revenues.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2021 ) Gluten is the protein found in grains such as rye, barley, wheat, and triticale. Foods with gluten cause food intolerance for consumers who have celiac disease, an autoimmune and inherited dysfunction in which gluten weakens the small intestine. Experts estimate that Celiac disease affects 1% of healthy people in the United States. That means at least 3 million people in the United States have celiac disease, with 97% of them undiagnosed. In the United States, people consume gluten-free foods to treat people with celiac disease or people without this condition for its supposed health benefits. As per Renub Research report, the United States Gluten Free Food Market will reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2026.
Further, it is expected that the United States Gluten Free Industry will grow with a CAGR of 10.10% during 2020-2026.
United States Gluten-Free Market by products includes Bakery Products, Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives, Meats/ Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Prepared Food, Pasta and Rice Etc. Among these, bakery and dairy alternatives are most preferred for the gluten-free diet. Due to the rise in celiac disease in U.S.A, Baking industry is focusing on gluten-free products. American eating habits are changing all the time; they have formed negative opinions regarding various ingredients currently in use, resulting in increased demand for gluten-free bakery products and dairy alternatives.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=us-gluten-free-food-market-p.php
In U.S, those who are unable to tolerate gluten on a biological level typically consume Gluten-free food. In addition to this, few people prefer to follow a gluten-free diet for more healthful eating. According to taste and consumption, grocery Stores, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Natural or Health Food Shore Club Stores, Drug Stores all have large varieties of gluten products. American people largely prefer grocery stores for purchasing gluten-free products because of ease in locating shops, availability of multiple goods categories, and regular buying destinations. According to Renub Research, United States Gluten Free Product Market Size was valued US$ 6.4 Billion in 2020.
In the United States, factors like the increased number of celiac disease and the high incidence of autoimmune disorders fuel the gluten-free goods market expansion. Government attempts to promote the consumption of healthy foods and increased marketing activity expected to propel the industry forward. Increase spending on research and development to extend the shelf life of gluten-free probiotics. However, high price and difficulty to adapt gluten-free products because of the difference in their texture, flavour, taste, and many other reasons restrict US gluten-free food market.
COVID-19 pandemic Impact on the United States Gluten-Free Market
Because of the pandemic shutdown, the United States Gluten-Free Market has seen a decline. The COVID-19 pandemic, which occurred in the first days of 2020, has had a significant impact on the Gluten-free food business. Because of the current pandemic situation, restrictions and lockdowns and ban on transportation have affected the growth of this industry in United States. However, we expect a positive recovery post COVID in the year 2021.
Renub Research report titled “United States Gluten Free Food Market, by Products (Bakery products, Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives, Meats/ Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads, Desserts & ice-creams, Prepared Foods, Pasta and Rice and Others), Distribution (Grocery stores, Mass merchandiser, Independent natural or health food store, Club stores, Drug stores, Others) Company (Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Kellogg’s, The Kraft Heinz)” provides a complete analysis of US Gluten-Free Food Products Market.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/us-gluten-free-food-market-p.php
Segments: Market Breakup from 8 viewpoints
1. Bakery products
2. Dairy/ Dairy alternatives
3. Meats/ Meats alternatives
4. Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads
5. Desserts & Ice-Creams
6. Prepared foods
7. Pasta and Rice
8. Others
Distribution Channels: Market Breakup from 6 viewpoints
1. Grocery stores
2. Mass Merchandiser
3. Independent Natural or Health Food Store
4. Club Stores
5. Drug Stores
6. Others
All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Companies Analysis
1. Hain Celestial Group
2. General Mills
3. Kellogg’s Company
4. The Kraft Heinz Company
