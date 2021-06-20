Bakers Yeast Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.10 Billion by 2026
Increasing Demand for Organic Yeast Offerings and Increasing Health Benefits Associated With Organic Products Are Likely to Aid in the Market Growth of the Bakers Yeast Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2021 ) The Bakers Yeast Market size is forecast to reach $3.10 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Bakers yeast is the most common name for the yeast strains widely used in bakery and bread products such as pastries, cake, bread, biscuits, and others. Bakers yeast is available in different forms and each form has certain advantages over all forms. Increasing demand for baker's yeast from the food & beverage industry and increasing use of baker's yeast for enhancing the quality of bakery goods is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing consumer preference for convenience and packed food products is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Bakers Yeast Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Bakers Yeast Market Segment Analysis - By Product
The Active Dry Yeast held the largest share in the Bakers Yeast Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Active dry yeast is one form of baker's yeast used to leaven, or expand, bread before baking and provide an airy, light texture and comes from a species of yeast known as Saccharomyces cerevisiae. It is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and high-quality protein. Inactivated yeast is an all-natural ingredient that reduces mix times and creates a more extensible dough with improved pan flow. It consists of yeast cells that are no longer living or active so they cannot produce any of the effects of live yeast, such as fermentation. Typically, inactivated yeast is added to baked goods to enhance a product’s nutrition profile. The ingredient also functions as a reducing agent and can supplant L-cysteine hydrochloride use. The Active Dry Yeast is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Bakers Yeast Market Segment Analysis - By Applications
The Cakes held the largest share in the Bakers Yeast Market in 2020. The carbon dioxide gas produced by yeast expands the dough of the cake as it is trapped within the dough’s protein matrix. This stretching results in the light, airy structure associated with yeast-leavened products. The dough matures or develops through the action of fermentation on the gluten structure. Yeasts that are more tolerant and resilient are selected for high-stress processes. The availability of yeasts specifically selected for their ability to survive subzero temperatures has revolutionized the frozen and parbaked sectors. When yeast metabolizes sugar for energy it creates two bi-products carbon dioxide and alcohol. The carbon dioxide is useful in baking for leavening while the alcohol adds flavor to baked goods and is useful in beer brewing and winemaking. The Cakes is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Geography - Segment Analysis
Europe dominated the Bakers Yeast Market in 2020 with a share of more than 37.43%, followed by North America owing to the rising demand for nutritional yeast and growing consumption of processed food. Increasing awareness about health-conscious products is also increasing the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market in this region. However, North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the launch of new flavors and growing rates of disposable income for consumers along with the increasing demand for bakery products.
Bakers Yeast Market Drivers
Increasing demand for bakery products
Increasing demand for bakery products is increasing the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market. Factors influencing the growth of the industry are flavors, fat content, texture, and sweetness. The Bread & Rolls is expected to see substantial growth owing to a significant increase in demand for products. Baker's yeast is available in different forms, the major difference being moisture content. The dry yeast form is prominently preferred as they can be stored for a longer period, often lasting over several periods at room temperatures without a noticeable loss of changes in its properties. With occasional exceptions for liquid content and temperature, the various forms of commercial yeast are generally considered to be interchangeable. Baker’s Yeast demand has drastically increased owing to the various option of food which is provided by taking bread as the base of many dishes. The bread was a sign of prosperity and political stability in many cultures. Thus, increasing the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Rising demand for nutritional yeast
Rising demand for nutritional yeast is increasing the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market. Nutritional yeast is similar to the yeast that people use in baking, but it undergoes a heating and drying process that renders it inactive. It is dairy-free and usually gluten-free. As a result, it can be a useful supplement for people with food allergies or sensitivities, as well as those on restricted diets. It is also low in fat and contains no sugar or soy and is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and high-quality protein. Nutritional yeast can be particularly helpful for vegetarians and vegans if it has added vitamin B-12, as this vitamin mostly occurs in animal products. Thus, increasing the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Bakers Yeast Market Challenges
Inaccessibility of suitable raw materials required in the production of different yeast types and increasing competition
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market are the inaccessibility of suitable raw materials required in the production of different yeast types and increasing competition.
Bakers Yeast Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Bakers Yeast Market. In 2020, the Bakers Yeast Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. Bakers Yeast Market, the top 10 companies are Associated British Foods Plc., Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd., AngelYeast Co., Lesaffre International Corporation, Lallemand Inc., Oriental Yeast India Private Limited, Agrano GmbH & Co. KG, Dalian Xinghe Yeast Co., Ltd, Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast, Guangxi Forise Yeast, AB Mauri, Tüm Hakları Saklıdır, Alltech and Deerland Enzymes among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In January 2020, Lallemand has expanded its operations in the North American market as it acquired and transformed a new production site in Canada.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominated the Bakers Yeast Market in 2020 owing to the rising demand for nutritional yeast and growing consumption of processed food. The Bakers Yeast Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing demand for organic yeast offerings and increasing health benefits associated with organic products are likely to aid in the market growth of the Bakers Yeast Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bakers Yeast Market report.
Inaccessibility of suitable raw materials required in the production of different yeast types and increasing competition is poised to create hurdles for the Bakers Yeast Market.
