Supply Chain Management Software Market Trends Include Use Of Blockchain Technology
Supply chain management software market size to reach $29 billion at a rate of 5.6% through 2030, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2021 ) The latest trend in the supply chain management software market is the use of blockchain technology. Blockchain is a distributed database that holds records of digital data or events in a way that makes them tamper-resistant. Considering the amount of data that is generated in the supply chain, blockchain is more transparent, secure and reliable. Some supply chains are already using the technology, and experts suggest blockchain could become a universal supply chain operating system very soon. There are a few supply chain management blockchains for various uses, some of which are: Waltonchain (Clothing Supply Chain), Ambrosus (Food & Medicine Supply Chain), Modum (Pharma Supply Chain) etc. Also, the world`s largest mining firm by market value, BHP Billiton, intends to begin using the Ethereum blockchain to improve its supply chain processes.
The supply chain management (SCM) software market consists of sales of supply chain management software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce supply chain management software, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, production, and distribution of supply chain management software. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as transportation management systems, warehouse management systems, supply chain planning and procurement software for both small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.
Supply Chain Management Software Market Report Segments:
By Product -
a) Transportation Management System
b) Warehouse Management System
c) Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Software
By Industry Vertical -
a) Consumer Goods
b) Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
c) Food & Beverages
d) Transportation & Logistics
e) Others
By Type Of User -
a) Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)
b) Large Enterprises
Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Forecast:
The global supply chain management software market reached a value of nearly $14,655.8 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $14,655.8 million in 2019 to $19,023.3 million in 2023 at a rate of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for supply chain management software fueled by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. The market is expected to grow from $19,023.3 million in 2023 to $22,147.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The market is expected to grow and reach $29,016.4 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%.
Major Players in the Supply Chain Management Software Market:
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)
Coupa Software Inc.
Infor Global Solutions
Supply Chain Management Software Market - By Product Type (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Software), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Others), By Type Of User (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, supply chain management software market segments and geographies, supply chain management software market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.
