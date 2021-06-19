Organic Food Market Trends Include Introduction Of New Product Categories
Organic food market size to reach $380.84 billion at a rate of 14.5% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2021 ) Companies in the organic food market are focusing on introduction of new product categories and varieties. Organic food manufacturers are coming up with new and innovative organic food products in the form of ready-to-eat snacks, cookies, organic tea, pulses, spices, edible flowers, frozen waffles, medical plants, herbs and organic juices. For example, Lidl, an organic grocery chain is coming up with 28 new and innovative organic food products to choose from. Similarly, Nestle plans to launch new and innovative organic milk products in India.
The organic food market consists of sales of organic food and beverages and related services. The production of organic food involves practices that promote ecological balance and aim to conserve biodiversity. These food products do not use any food additive or industrial solvent.
Organic Food Market Report Segments:
1) By Product Type: Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Bread & Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food, Other Organic Products
2) By Application: Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels, Others
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Stores
Organic Food Market Size Forecast:
The global organic food market is expected to grow from $201.77 billion in 2020 to $221.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The organic food market is expected to reach $380.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.5%.
Major Players in the Organic Food Market:
General Mills Inc.
Cargill, Inc.
Danone
United Natural Foods Inc.
Amy’s Kitchen
Organic Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, organic food market segments and geographies, organic food market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
