Lending Market Trends Show Participation Or Syndicated Lending Gaining Prominence
Lending market size to reach $8809 billion at a rate of 6% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2021 ) Participation lending, also known as syndicated lending, is gaining prominence as it reduces risks associated with lending large capital. Participation lending is the process of providing a loan by multiple lenders to one borrower. Participation loans are usually provided by one financial institution and administered by another. The popularity of participation lending is becoming popular as it provides a channel to offer diversified loan products and improves liquidity of the business. This partnership offers larger business lending opportunities to financial institutions by allowing them to share both funding and risk. It eliminates the need for manual tracking of information by optimizing the entire lending process. Some of the companies involved in participation lending are Coastway Community Bank, Shamrock Financial Corp. and Homestar Mortgage.
The lending market consists of sales of lending services (loans) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing secured or unsecured loans to borrowing entities. Lending entities include establishments such as finance companies, personal credit institutions, loan companies and student loans companies. This market covers all types of loans including mortgage loans, personal loans, working capital loans, vehicle loans and industrial loans. Revenue generated from the lending market includes all the interest charges levied by the lending entities such as banks and financial institutions against the loans sanctioned, but not the value of the loans themselves. This market includes interest charged by the banks on credit card and other payment cards as well as mortgages and other loans.
Lending Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Corporate Lending, Household Lending, Government Lending
2) By Interest Rate: Fixed Rate, Floating Rate
Sub-segments Covered: Working Capital, Short Term - Corporate Lending, Long Term - Corporate Lending, Home Loans, Personal Loans, Other Household Loans, Short Term - Government Lending, Long Term - Government Lending
Read More On The Global Lending Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lending-global-market-report
Lending Market Size Forecast:
The global lending market is expected to grow from $6036.37 billion in 2020 to $6932.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8809.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.
Major Players in the Lending Market:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China
Bank of China
Citigroup Inc.
JP Morgan
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3575&type=smp
Lending Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, lending market segments and geographies, lending market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
