Global Inspection Machines Market Outlook Analysis , Top Impacting Factors and Business Strategies Report
Global Inspection Machines Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product (Vision Inspection Systems, X-ray Inspection Systems, Leak Detection Systems, Combination Systems, Checkweighers, Metal Detectors, Software, and Others).
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2021 ) Global Inspection Machines Market was valued at USD 680 million in 2020 which is expected to USD 920 million at a CAGR 5.2%.
Inspection Machines are defined as the combination of machines which are used to inspect quality of the product in terms of packaging component, leakage, weight, and dimension so as to maintain consistency throughout the production line. The growing focus over the quality of product. The global inspection machines market is experiencing a growth recently. Due to the increase in R&D activities in order to acquire a competitive edge over their rivals. Also, growing technological advancements & incorporation of technologies like Machine learning, IoT, and artificial intelligence in various manufacturing and packaging business will positively influence the market growth.
Notable Development:
In May 2017, Robert Bosch GmbH had launched its new leak detection system in order to expand its product portfolio in mid-range performance equipment segment. Also, the company invested around US$ 8.21 in research and development to cater the need of innovative products for end users.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
In 2020, the majority of the countries across the world shut down their borders and limited transportation, due to the increase in spread of the novel coronavirus which had disrupted the supply chains for the inspection machines market across the globe.
Regional Analysis
Global Inspection Machines Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Europe region is a fastest growing region in overall inspection machines market, owing to the increase in demand for pharmaceutical packaging in the U.K. and Germany. Furthermore, the upgraded government standards address healthcare related product challenges such as barrier protection, drug-dispensing errors, infection control, patient drug compliance, and drug diversion and counterfeiting which is anticipated to drive the demand for inspection machine in the region.
Market Players
The major players operating in this market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, OMRON Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Korber AG, Brevetti CEA SpA, METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc., ACG Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sartorius AG, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
• Vision Inspection Systems
• X-ray Inspection Systems
• Leak Detection Systems
• Combination Systems
• Checkweighers
• Metal Detectors
• Software
• Others
By Type
• Fully-automated Inspection Machines
• Semi-automated Inspection Machines
• Manual Inspection Machines
By Application
• Ampoules & Vials
• Syringes
• Blister Packaging
• Bottles
• Others
By End User
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Medical Device Manufacturers
• Food Processing & Packaging Companies
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
