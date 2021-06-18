Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Application, Region Analysis Report
Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product (Asset Management (Medical Equipment Management, Bed Management), Patient Flow Management Solutions, Workforce Management.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2021 ) Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach 9.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 16.8% from 2020-2026.
Hospital capacity management solutions allow administrators, executives, and clinical staff working in hospitals to more effectively manage capacity & tracking. When it comes to planning and tracking, it brings about improved resource planning as well as utilization which ups efficiency & productivity. In addition, it helps stem revenue loss by reducing costs via seamless operations & better visibility. On account of so many benefits, the market is anticipated to make steady progress in the near term. The increase in demand for better healthcare facilities & emergence of more evolved versions due to continued technological advancements, expected to boost the growth of global hospital capacity management solution market over the forecast period.
Moreover, the growing focus of government organizations to improve patient experience will support the market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Regional Health Command Europe amounted to standardize the check-in process in Military Treatment Facilities throughout the Europe to improve communication with patients as well as improve availability of information in patient waiting areas.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
The current COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a massive number of patients visiting healthcare facilities on a daily basis The virus has resulted in around 3.2 million deaths. With the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries, including the whole of United States, Europe, India, and Australia, among others, reported a surge in the number of patients being admitted in hospitals leading to a shortage of beds, medical equipment, and hospital staff which is expected to accelerate the demand for hospital capacity management solution market growth.
Key Players
Some of the key operating players are listed in this report such as Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corp., Sonitor Technologies, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Infosys Limited, STANLEY Healthcare Solutions Limited, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc, Awarepoint Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
• Asset Management
o Medical Equipment Management
o Bed Management
• Patient Flow Management Solutions
• Workforce Management
o Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions
o Leave and Absence Management
• Quality Patient Care
By Component
• Software
o Integrated
o Standalone
• Services
By Mode of Delivery
• On-premise
• Cloud-based
By End User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
