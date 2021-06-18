Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Trends Include Usage In 3D Printing
Injection molding polyamide 6 market size to reach $13.68 billion at a rate of 9.73% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2021 ) The usage for polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is an emerging trend in the injection molding polyamide 6 market. 3D printing is an emerging technology which is used in various applications such as automotive and construction. 3D printing makes manufacturing more versatile, economical, energy-saving and efficient. The usage of polyamide-6 powder to make such 3D printed parts is expected to shorten the development cycle, save cost and meet the customized requirements of small volume production. For instance, polyamide-6 powder developed by BASF is the first raw material that made 3D printing parts, which was successfully used in engine testing. Therefore, usage for polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is playing an important role in the injection molding polyamide 6 market.
The injection molding polyamide 6 market consists of sales injection molding polyamide 6 and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide injection molding polyamide 6. Polyamide 6 is also known as nylon 6 or polycaprolactam, offers surface finish, strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance to hydrocarbons and is mostly used in automotive, electronics and construction industries.
Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Report Segments:
1) By Grade: Reinforced PA 6, Unreinforced PA 6, Others
2) By End User: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods And Appliances, Construction, Others
Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market Size Forecast:
The global injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2020 to $9.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%. The growth is mainly due to growing application of injection molding polyamide 6 in end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial/machinery, consumer goods & appliances, and construction, due to benefits associated with properties such as high impact strength, good abrasion & wear resistance, excellent surface appearance, better processability, and low-cost. The injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to reach $13.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.73%.
Major Players in the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market:
BASF SE
Lanxess Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
AdvanSix Inc
INVISTA
DOMO Chemicals
Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, injection molding polyamide 6 market segments and geographies, injection molding polyamide 6 market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
