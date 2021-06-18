Humic Based Biostimulants Market Trends Include Chelation With Different Minerals
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2021 ) Innovations in humic-based biosimulants such as chelation with different minerals is shaping the humic-based biostimulants market. Companies across the globe that are working on a wide variety of agricultural solutions with chelated additional minerals to enhance the nutraceutical nature of crops and plants. For instance, HuminTech, a German based humic substances producer, has launched a humic based biostimulant with iron chelation. The product can be used to prevent and correct iron deficiency symptoms in plants, along with increasing the resistance of plants to abiotic stress factors.
The humic-based biostimulants market consists of sales humic-based biostimulants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide humic-based biostimulants. Biostimulants are substances applied to plants to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance and increase crop quality traits. Humic based biostimulants are commonly used in horticulture.
Humic Based Biostimulants Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Potassium Humate
2) By Type Of Formulation: Liquid, Water-Soluble Granules, Water-Soluble Powders
3) By Mode of Application: Agriculture, Cereals, Fiber Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds
4) By End-User: Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes
Humic Based Biostimulants Market Size Forecast:
The global humic-based biostimulants market is expected to grow from $496.46 million in 2020 to $538.61 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.49%. The growth is mainly due to the benefits associated with humic based biostimulants, rising need of sustainable agriculture and reduced in exploitation and wastage of conventional synthetic fertilizers. The humic-based biostimulants market is expected to reach $807.64 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%.
Major Players in the Humic Based Biostimulants Market:
Syngenta Group
Biolchim S.P.A
FMC Corporation
Haifa Group
UPL Limited
Bayer AG
Sikko Industries Ltd
Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, humic based biostimulants market segments and geographies, humic based biostimulants market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
