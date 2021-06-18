Hydrogen Market Trends Include Hydrogen Production From Sewage
Hydrogen market size to reach almost $11.8 billion at a rate of 3% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2021 ) Hydrogen manufacturing companies have started adopting a technology of manufacturing hydrogen from sewage. Hydrogen gas can be manufactured from sewage sludge for use in the chemicals, fertilizers, transportation and manufacturing industries. In this process, the weight of the sewage sludge is reduced by means of dehydration followed by incineration, melting, composting, and drying. This process can be used to produce hydrogen in a large scale for supply to the manufacturing and transportation industries. Companies such as Fuel Cell Energy and Graforce Hydro are investing in this technology.
The hydrogen market consists of sales of hydrogen and its related services for industrial and other purposes. Hydrogen is produced as a by-product of industrial chlorine production by electrolysis. Although it requires expensive technologies, hydrogen can be cooled, compressed and purified for use in other processes on site or sold to a customer via pipeline, cylinders or trucks.
Hydrogen Market Report Segments:
1) By Mode of Distribution: Pipeline, High-Pressure Tube Trailers, Cylinders
2) By End Use: Chemicals, Aerospace and Automotive, Energy, Refining, Glass, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Others
3) By Application: Chemical, Refinery, Metal Processing, Others
Hydrogen Market Size Forecast:
The global hydrogen market is expected to grow from $9.85 billion in 2020 to $10.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.
Major Players in the Hydrogen Market:
Praxair, Inc.
Air Liquide S.A.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
INOX Air Products Ltd
Iwatani Corporation
Hydrogenics Corporation
Hydrogen Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, hydrogen market segments and geographies, hydrogen market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
