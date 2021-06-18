Fermenters Market Emerging Growth Factors, Current and Future Perspectives
Fermenters Market by Application (Food, Beverage, and Healthcare & Cosmetics), Microorganism (Bacteria and Fungi), Process (Batch, Fed-batch, and Continuous), Mode of Operation (Semi-automatic and Automatic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2021 ) The fermenters market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018, to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2023. The basic objective of the report is to define, segment, and project the global market size of the market on the basis of application, mode of operation, microorganism, process, material, and region. It also helps to understand the structure of this market by identifying its various segments. The other objectives include analyzing the opportunities in the market for the stakeholders, providing the competitive landscape of the market trends, and projecting the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101132363
The beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share, by application, in 2018.
Based on application, the fermenters market has been segmented into food, beverages, and healthcare products & cosmetics. The beverages segment estimated to account for the largest share by application of the fermenters market. The demand for alcoholic fermented beverages is increasing along with the market for kombucha, which is an effervescent sweetened black or green tea. With the increasing consumption of fermented beverages in the US and European countries, the production facilities of beer and wine have been increasing across the globe, which in turn reflects an increasing demand for fermenters.
The automatic segment, by mode of operation, is estimated to account for the largest share of the fermenters market in 2018.
Based on the mode of operation, the fermenters market has been segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global fermenters market in 2018. Automatic fermenting equipment ensures that fermented food products are manufactured in time to meet the market demand. The incorporation of automatic machinery in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries can be carried out for a large number of products. Automated fermenters are mainly used to optimize and scale up the production of fermented products.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=101132363
The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the fermenters market in terms of CAGR in 2018.
The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market for fermenters in terms of growth rate. One of the factors for this is the increase in economic growth and rapid urbanization. The growing middle-class population, high spending behavior, and increased demand for healthy fermented food & beverage products with natural ingredients drive the growth of the fermenters market. Asia Pacific is among the fastest-growing regions in terms of usage of fermenters to produce microbial cultures for the fermentation of various food & beverage products.
Leading companies are Eppendorf (Germany), Sartorius (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pierre Guerin SS (France), CerCell ApS (Denmark), Electrolab Biotech (UK), Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), GEA Group (Germany), General Electric (US), Bioengineering AG (Switzerland), Zeta Holding (Austria), and bbi-biotech (Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
