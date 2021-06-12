Anesthetics Market Trends Include Increasing Mergers And Acquisitions
Anesthetics market size to reach $6 billion at a rate of 7.2% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2021 ) Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market. This is mainly due to the high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in recent years include the acquisition of MyoScience by Pacira for $220 million in 2019, acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million, acquisition of GSK's anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion.
The anesthetics market consists of sales of drugs that cause a relaxing sensation to calm patients during surgery and remove the sensation of pain. These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia.
Anesthetics Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: General Anesthetics, Local Anesthetics
2) By Application: General Surgeries, Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgeries, Dental Surgeries, Other Applications
3) By Route of Administration: Inhalation Anesthesia Drugs, Intravenous Anesthesia Drugs, Topical Anesthesia Drugs
4) By Local Anesthetics: Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Articaine, Benzocaine, Other Local Anesthesia Drugs
5) By General Anesthetics: Propofol, Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Dexmedetomidine, Remifentanil, Midazolam, Other General Anesthesia Drugs
Read More On The Global Anesthetics Market Report:
Anesthetics Market Size Forecast:
The global anesthetics market is expected to decline from $8.57 billion in 2020 to $4.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -46.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%.
Major Players in the Anesthetics Market:
Baxter
Abbott Laboratories
AstraZeneca
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Anesthetics Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, anesthetics market segments and geographies, anesthetics market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
