Coffee Machines Market Trends Include Smart Coffee Machines
Coffee Machines market size to reach $6.36 billion at a rate of 4% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2021 ) Smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is a key trend driving the growth of the coffee machines market. The smart coffee machines can be accessed via smartphones, and users can monitor them from anywhere in the house and can also send smartphone commands. Most coffee makers have their own software to configure the brew settings and plan brew times. For instance, in 2019, companies such as Jarden Customer Solutions and Smarter Applications delivered smart coffee makers with Wi-Fi connectivity that can be regulated via smartphone. Therefore, smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity is expected to continue this trend in the coffee machines market.
The coffee machines market consists of sales of coffee machines and related services that are used in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and offices. Coffee machines are the small electrical machines used for coffee making.
Coffee Machines Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Filter Coffee Machines, Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines, Traditional Espresso Machines, Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines
2) By Product: Drip Filter, Capsule, Espresso, Bean-to-Cup
3) By End-User: Household, Commercial
Coffee Machines Market Size Forecast:
The global coffee machines market is expected grow from $5.11 billion in 2020 to $5.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.
Major Players in the Coffee Machines Market:
Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.
Panasonic Malaysia
Nestlé Nespresso S.A.
De’Longhi Appliances
Electrolux
Morphy Richards India
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, coffee machines market segments and geographies, coffee machines market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
