Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market Drivers Include Increase In Equipment Failure Rates
Consumer electronics repair and maintenance market size to reach $22.17 billion at a rate of 7.8% through 2025, as per The Business Research Company
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2021 ) An increase in equipment failure rates and cost benefits of repairing old equipment rather than disposing of them are expected to drive the consumer electronics repair and maintenance market. The branded and non-branded low-cost products regularly flood the market and need repair in some time as they are made with poor quality material or due to regular maintenance.
The consumer electronics repair and maintenance market consists of sales of consumer electronics repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in repairing and maintaining consumer electronics such as televisions, stereos, speakers, video recorders, CD and DVD players, radios, and cameras, without retailing new consumer electronics. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment
2) By Service Type: In-warranty, Out of Warranty
3) By End User: Industrial/Commercial, Residential
Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market Size Forecast:
The global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $15.11 billion in 2020 to $16.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.
Major Players in the Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market:
Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc
Electronix Services
iCracked Inc
Mendtronix Inc
Moduslink Global Solutions
MicroFirst Gaming Inc
Quest International, Inc
The Cableshoppe Inc
UBreakiFix
B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH
Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market segments and geographies, consumer electronics repair and maintenance market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
