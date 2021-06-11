High Potency APIs Market - Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Industry Revenue
The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2021 ) The objectives of this study are as follows:
# To define, describe, and forecast the global High Potency APIs Market on the basis of type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, therapeutic application, and region.
# To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).
# To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.
# To forecast the size of the market segments of North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
# To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.
# To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances; mergers and acquisitions; expansions; and R&D activities in the global market.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36582475
Increasing demand for oncology drugs
HPAPIs are extremely effective pharmacologically active ingredients. They are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs have the ability to target precise disease cells and are, hence, used in formulations for highly potent drugs.
Owing to their target release characteristics, HPAPIs find major applications in target therapies for cancer. Globally, there is a significant growth in the incidence of cancer. According to the WHO, in 2012, there were 14.1 million new cancer cases, 8.2 million cancer deaths, and 32.6 million people living with cancer (within 5 years of diagnosis) worldwide. The American cancer Society estimated that over 15.5 million American citizens were suffering from cancer as of January 2016, with over 1,688,780 new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed in 2017.
This growth in the number of cancer cases has a tremendous impact on the sales of cancer drugs across the globe. According to an article published in Nature Reviews, the pharmaceutical industrys 20 top-selling cancer drugs generate annual sales of over USD 50 billion worldwide, with Roche's Rituxan, Avastin, and Herceptin in the leading position generating USD 21 billion in sales.
Research Methodology:
The study estimates the High Potency APIs Market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the demand side included hospitals, research institutes, and laboratories.
For the market estimation process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the market size of the HPAPI market as well as to estimate the market size of various other dependent submarkets. All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data was consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report.
Secondary sources such as directories, databases, white papers, annual reports, company house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies were referred to. Some of the secondary sources include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Committee (APIC), Chemical Pharmaceutical Generic Association (CPA), Swiss Biotech Association, International Pharmaceutical Congress Advisory Association (IPCAA), World Health Organization (WHO), American Cancer Society (ACS), American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), Canadian Cancer Society, and European Association for Cancer Research (EACR).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36582475
The biotech HPAPIs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of type of synthesis, the High Potency APIs Market is categorized into synthetic and biotech HPAPIs. The biotech HPAPIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in biotechnology, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, growing demand due to their specificity in action, their similarity with the natural biological compounds, and significant growth in the demand for monoclonal antibodies are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
North America to dominate the HPAPIs market in 2018
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. Factors such growing incidence of cancer, increasing investments in cancer research, technological advancements in HPAPI manufacturing, growing CMOs market, constructive government reforms like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, growing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies in the HPAPIs segment, and increasing demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are responsible for the large share of North America in the global HPAPIs market.
The High Potency APIs Market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the HPAPIs market include Pfizer (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Teva (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Merck (US), AbbVie (US), Mylan (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland). Players in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies, such as agreements, collaborations, alliances, and partnerships; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
# To define, describe, and forecast the global High Potency APIs Market on the basis of type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, therapeutic application, and region.
# To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).
# To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.
# To forecast the size of the market segments of North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
# To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.
# To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances; mergers and acquisitions; expansions; and R&D activities in the global market.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36582475
Increasing demand for oncology drugs
HPAPIs are extremely effective pharmacologically active ingredients. They are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs have the ability to target precise disease cells and are, hence, used in formulations for highly potent drugs.
Owing to their target release characteristics, HPAPIs find major applications in target therapies for cancer. Globally, there is a significant growth in the incidence of cancer. According to the WHO, in 2012, there were 14.1 million new cancer cases, 8.2 million cancer deaths, and 32.6 million people living with cancer (within 5 years of diagnosis) worldwide. The American cancer Society estimated that over 15.5 million American citizens were suffering from cancer as of January 2016, with over 1,688,780 new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed in 2017.
This growth in the number of cancer cases has a tremendous impact on the sales of cancer drugs across the globe. According to an article published in Nature Reviews, the pharmaceutical industrys 20 top-selling cancer drugs generate annual sales of over USD 50 billion worldwide, with Roche's Rituxan, Avastin, and Herceptin in the leading position generating USD 21 billion in sales.
Research Methodology:
The study estimates the High Potency APIs Market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the demand side included hospitals, research institutes, and laboratories.
For the market estimation process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the market size of the HPAPI market as well as to estimate the market size of various other dependent submarkets. All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data was consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report.
Secondary sources such as directories, databases, white papers, annual reports, company house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies were referred to. Some of the secondary sources include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Committee (APIC), Chemical Pharmaceutical Generic Association (CPA), Swiss Biotech Association, International Pharmaceutical Congress Advisory Association (IPCAA), World Health Organization (WHO), American Cancer Society (ACS), American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), Canadian Cancer Society, and European Association for Cancer Research (EACR).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36582475
The biotech HPAPIs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of type of synthesis, the High Potency APIs Market is categorized into synthetic and biotech HPAPIs. The biotech HPAPIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in biotechnology, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, growing demand due to their specificity in action, their similarity with the natural biological compounds, and significant growth in the demand for monoclonal antibodies are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
North America to dominate the HPAPIs market in 2018
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. Factors such growing incidence of cancer, increasing investments in cancer research, technological advancements in HPAPI manufacturing, growing CMOs market, constructive government reforms like the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, growing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies in the HPAPIs segment, and increasing demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are responsible for the large share of North America in the global HPAPIs market.
The High Potency APIs Market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the HPAPIs market include Pfizer (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Teva (Israel), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Merck (US), AbbVie (US), Mylan (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland). Players in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies, such as agreements, collaborations, alliances, and partnerships; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.