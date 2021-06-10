Digestive Health Products Market Size Estimated to Reach $56.82 Billion by 2026
Rising Incidence of Diseases Driving the Growth of Digestive Health Products Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2021 ) Digestive Health Products Market size is estimated to reach $56.82 Billion by 2026 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Digestive health products are the products that are used to improve the functioning of the digestive tract. Digestive health products keep the healthy acid levels in the stomach within the optimum levels. The digestive health products are fortified food products, dietary supplements, or functional food extracted from animals, natural plants, or microorganisms as their sources. These products are generally rich in fiber having the good absorption property of food. Changing eating habits and increased consumption of foods rich in sodium are likely to contribute to the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in developed, as well as developing countries, which in turn are estimated to boost the market for digestive health products during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Digestive Health Products Market Segment Analysis - By Ingredient
The global Digestive Health Products Market based on Ingredient can be further segmented into Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, and others. The Prebiotics segment registered for the highest revenue in 2020. This is owing to their increasing demand by different food items manufacturers. The advancements in production technology and increased spending on R&D activities by major companies is driving the segment further. Moreover, awareness regarding the health benefits, such as improved immune system, offered by these products is also fueling the segment growth. The enzymes segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the rising demand for digestive enzyme supplements as they replace the destroyed enzymes in the body thereby lowering digestive problems.
Digestive Health Products Market Segment Analysis - By Application
The global Digestive Health Products Market based on Application can be further segmented into Breakfast cereals, Dairy Products, Functional foods & beverages, Food Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and others. The Dairy Products segment registers for the highest market share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for foods such as milk, yoghurt, and others. Moreover, the demand has been stimulated by healthy food habits, sedentary lifestyles and by increased consumer awareness of nutritional dairy products. The food supplements segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the rising importance of active lifestyles, positive prospects for nutrition and health.
Digestive Health Products Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
The global Digestive Health Products Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of 33.12% in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to factors such as technological advances, the swift delivery of products, high demand for specific flavored and cheap food products, and dairy products. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the factors such as the ever-growing population, and the growing awareness of the health benefits of these products among the population in the region.
Digestive Health Products Market Drivers
Rising incidence of diseases
Increased dependence on digestive health products, the growing number of diseases such as poor absorption, increased bacterial growth, decreased food intake owing to a busy schedule, and changes in lifestyle are the factors driving the digestive health products market growth. Moreover, ease of availability of these products in the market, rising demand for probiotic products, and increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of digestive health products are estimated to fuel the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increase in government support
Constant support by the government for innovations in the healthcare industry with the progressive nutraceutical sector showing a new income generation channel is estimated to boost the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Digestive Health Products Market Challenges
High research and development costs
The high research and development costs are estimated to restrict market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. In addition, the strict government regulations and regulatory norms for the probiotics, prebiotics, and trials undergone by the manufacturers before reaching the product are additional factors restraining the growth of the Digestive Health Products Market.
Digestive Health Products Market Industry outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Digestive Health Products Market. Key companies of this market Kellogg, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Nestle S.A, Cargill Inc., Arla Foods, Inc., Danone A.S, Mondelēz International, Inc., Amway Corporation, Yakult Honsha Co., General Mills, PepsiCo, Inc., AST Enzymes, and Deerland Enzymes.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In November 2020, Beroni group has launched Beilemei. It is a digestive health product aimed at modulating the balance of human intestine.
In July 2020, Amway has announced partnership with Holzapfel Effective Microbes (HEM). This partnership helped both companies to develop personalized probiotics to support gut-health-related benefits.
In November 2019, Deerland Enzymes announced the acquisition of Bifodan A/S. This partnership helped Deerland Enzymes to increase the supply of nutritional ingredients.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America is poised to see extraordinary development owing to the increasing technological advances, and growing demand for digestive health products in the region and is set to continue during the forecast period 2021-2026.
The growing demand for foods such as milk, yoghurt, and others are propelling the demand for dairy products segment.
The high research and development cost of Digestive Health Products is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Digestive Health Products Market report.
