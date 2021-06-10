Global Plasma Fractionation Market worth USD 47.65 billion by 2027
Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Donor Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulins, Coagulation factor VIII, Coagulation factor IX), By Sector (Public Sector, Private sector), By Region and Forecast till 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 10, 2021 ) The Global Plasma Fractionation Market was valued at USD 25.88 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 47.65 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.5%. According to a report published by Qualiket Research, titled “Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Donor Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulins, Coagulation factor VIII, Coagulation factor IX), By Sector (Public Sector, Private sector), By Region and Forecast till 2027.”
In plasma fractionation process protein products are fractionated from plasma for the prevention, &treatment of life-threatening conditions including congenital deficiencies, immunologic disorders, and others.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Plasma-Fractionation-Market/request-sample
The increase in prevalence of bleeding disorders expected to propel the growth of global plasma fractionation market.
Hemophilia disorders form one of the major application areas of plasma fractionation products. It is a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by impaired blood coagulation due to the deficiencies in the production or function of coagulation factor VIII. For instance, as per the information provided by World Federation of Hemophilia, the number of hemophilia patients across the globe was around 167,110 in 2011, which increased by 25.9 percent to 210,454 in the year 2018. Only 30 percent of patients are actually diagnosed with hemophilia, and 25 percent of them receive treatment. Furthermore, the increase in geriatric population across the globe as well as high prevalence of immune disorders among them are some other driving factors expected to accelerate the growth of global plasma fractionation market.
Get your Customized Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Plasma-Fractionation-Market/ask-for-customization
Key Players
Key players in the global plasma fractionation market include Grifols S.A, CSL Ltd., Octapharma AG, Baxalta Incorporated, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Kedrion S.p.A, Sanquin, Biotest AG, etc. Product Launch, merger & acquisition, and partnership are some key strategies adopted by the key players & sustain and capture the market share in the global plasma fractionation market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Market
The spread of novel Coronavirus has affected every industry worldwide. The growing support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries which are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is expected to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inquire To Know More About This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Plasma-Fractionation-Market/inquire-before-buying
Market Segmentation
By Product
• Albumin
• Immunoglobulins
• Coagulation factor VIII
• Coagulation factor IX
By Sector
• Public Sector
• Private Sector
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
The Global Plasma Fractionation Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
North America region leading the global plasma fractionation market, due to the increase in per capita healthcare spending in the United States and also the rise in demands from patients for better and advanced healthcare facilities as well as the increase in acceptance of new & advanced technologies. Further, the APAC is also witnessing highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to the various factors such as the increase in prevalence of hemophilia among developing countries including China & India, and the growing aging population in the region.
Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Plasma-Fractionation-Market
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Contact Person:
Vishal Thakur
Research Support Specialist
QualiKet Research
6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A
Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com
Website: https://qualiketresearch.com
Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Plasma-Fractionation-Market
