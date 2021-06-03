Global Protein Water Market Size Estimated to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026
The Rise in Demand for Protein Water in Sports and Nutrition Industry Is Driving the Growth of Global Protein Water Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2021 ) The Global Protein Water Market size is estimated to reach $3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Protein water is a prepackaged product marketed to the fitness community. It's made by combining water and protein powder, such as whey protein isolate or collagen peptides. The growing importance of protein-rich diet for lean muscle growth and the rapid consumer shift toward a healthy lifestyle, by regularly eating nutritious food and exercising, is set to increase the demand for protein water and thus driving the market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Global Protein Water Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on Type, Global Protein Water Market is segmented into Flavored, and Unflavored. The Flavored protein water segment holds the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020. This is owing to an increasing trend in healthy lifestyles, growing market interest in exotic flavours and growing demand for protein water from athletes, and increased investment in sports nutrition. The Unflavored protein water segment is set to be the fastest-growing CAGR 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the change in consumer behaviour and understanding of health and the use of a small amount of natural sweetener, use of unflavored protein powder in water across the world.
Global Protein Water Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Type
Based on Distribution Type, Global Protein Water Market is segmented into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Online Channels and others. The Convenience Stores segment held the largest share in 2020. This is owing to the increase in spending money by the customers, and many consumers are trying to avoid busy markets and are less likely to shop around and risk exposure to the virus. However, The Online retail segment is set to be the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the strong investments in providing the best customer service, large discounts on online orders, good product quality and quick delivery methods set to boost segment growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Global Protein Water Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography, The Global Protein Water Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North American region dominated the Protein Water Market in 2020 with a share of 34.1%. This is owing to the increasing demand for plant-based Protein Water products and rising health awareness reason for the expansion of Protein Water market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the Increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of consuming protein-based water. And the increasing demand for ready-to-eat, easy-to-use, all-in-one products, such as flavoured and unflavored protein water, which provides a complete package of nutrients in the Asia Pacific region.
Global Protein Water Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for Protein Water in Sports and Nutrition Industry
Health and fitness-conscious populations, particularly males, are growing worldwide demand for sports nutrition products on the market. In addition, the trend of entering gyms and bodybuilding centers enables customers to consume sports nutrition items to increase their immunity and create muscles. This demand for sports nutritional goods therefore raises the demand for protein ingredients and they are the most essential raw materials for sport. However, other dairy ingredients and flavoured protein water are gaining popularity in the manufacture of sports nutritional products owing to their nutritional value and variety of flavours. The rising demand for sports nutritional goods has a positive effect on the demand for protein water ingredients and drives the protein water market.
Global Protein Water Market Challenges
Taste and mouthfeel barriers are the key barriers to overcome when formulating clear protein drinks for the sports nutrition and functional food markets. Beverage manufacturers are churning out products that have a higher nutritional value with healthier ingredients and are also confronted by the downside of adding nutritious ingredients such as herbs, proteins or vitamins to the water, since these additives also add notes such as bitter taste, foreign taste and an unpleasant sensation of mouth.
Global Protein Water Market Industry outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Global Protein Water Market. Key companies of this market are Protein2o Inc, Aquatein, Drink Fizzique, BiPro USA, Molecule Beverages Ltd, Cend Limited, Vyomax Nutrition, Nutramino, River Collective Limited, and Arla Foods, among others.
Global Protein Water Market Developments:
In April 2020, Arla Foods amba has introduced a new 100 percent whey protein hydrolysate solution, especially for Sparkling Protein Water. Lacprodan HYDRO. Clear is a whey protein hydrolysate free from sugar and salt.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, The North America region held the highest market share in 2020. This is owing to the rising high cholesterol level among consumers and increased consumer awareness about health benefits associated with the consumption of protein-based water drinks in the region.
The factors such as the growing importance of protein-rich diet for lean muscle growth and Refreshing fruit flavours along with natural colours, flavours, and sweeteners for protein water is led to growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Protein Water Market.
