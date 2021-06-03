United States Dairy Market Will Be 52 Billion Pound by 2026
According to Renub Research analysis, United States Dairy Market is forecasted to be more than 52 Billion Pound by the end of year 2026.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2021 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "United States Dairy Market, By Fluid Milk (Whole, Flavored, Fat-Reduced, Buttermilk and Others), Products (Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, Sherbet, Cheese & Sour Cream), Companies & Forecast" Cows supply the great bulk of milk and nearly all of the milk produced in the United States. Cows mainly bred for milk for human consumption are kept and milked on dairy farms throughout the United States and account for about 1/10th of all cattle raised. Milk production per cow had increased steadily after World War II, noteworthy since the 1960s when advanced production technologies began to be used by dairy: runners. Milk is produced in a relatively uniform seasonal pattern in the United States. According to Renub Research, the United States Dairy Market is expected to reach 52 Billion Pound by the end of 2026.
The number of cows in the United States is also declining. The average number of cows was declining to reach 9.336 million in 2019 from 9.406 million cows in 2017.
The milk is turned out in almost all the 50 states of the US, western, and northern states hold considerable market share. In the United States, the dairy ranch is a family-managed business, and they are a member of producer co-operative society. The per capita use of fluid milk is declining in the United States because people choose a non-dairy by-product like soya milk, almond milk, and other organic products. The many dairy products like flavoured milk, cottage cheese, low-fat ice-cream and fresh yoghurt are popularised, and it will pick up during the anticipated years.
Oversupply is one of the United States dairy market's most prominent issues because it creates price variation and margin summons. The United States dairy is unable to identify the exact demand for domestic consumption and export supply. Besides, many dairy farms in the United States have closed since the last couple of years due to low profitability and government regulation.
The expending of whole milk has somewhat declined; contrarily, flavoured whole milk is rising due to fondness among children and adults during the exercise. The new frozen yoghurt retail sales are on the rise. Chocolate or other flavoured milk is tasty protein food for kids. In this report, the market is categorized into fluid milk and soft dairy product, including ice-cream, yoghurt, cheese, sour cream, etc.
Americans are drifting towards dairy alternative product due to health benefits, and large populations of the United States have lactose intolerance. Organic milk and dairy products are a better substitute for conventional dairy products that will hinder the US dairy market in the forecast year. The demand for sour cream rose in the US because it is the core ingredient of many recipes.Conventionally fluid milk intake in the country is falling because other nutritional and functional replacements are obtainable. As flavoured whole milk want is rising and it will continue this trend in future too.
The Nestle United States takes a multi-pronged approach to new product development. Nestle launched unveiled Snickers flavoured chocolate milk and Twix flavoured chocolate milk as its latest flavoured milk offerings. Nestle provide the best taste and flavour experience to consumers. Nestle Nesquik offeres irresistibly delicious drinks that complement the nutritional power of milk. Further rapidly changing consumer and environment requires a bold new outlook, and a growth model that can deliver prospects of growth in the bleak challenging scenarios.
Market Summary:
Fluid Milk – We have covered volume of the following Fluid milk like Whole Milk Sales, Flavored Whole Milk, Fat-Reduced Milk, Buttermilk, and Other Fluid Milk Products
Soft Dairy – This report studied the volume of Soft dairy Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, Sherbet, Other Frozen Dairy, Yogurt (Without Frozen), Cottage Cheese, and Sour Cream
Ice Cream – This report covers the volume of Regular, Low-Fat, Non-Fat
Key Players – We have studied the company by overviews, recent developments and financial insights of following companies Dean Foods Company, Nestlé USA, Inc, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone S.A., The Kraft, Heinz Company, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., California Dairies, Inc.
