Liquid Fertilizers Market Driving Factors and COVID-19 Impact
Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Micronutrients), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Major Compounds (CAN, UAN, MAP, DAP, and Potassium Nitrate), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2021 ) The global liquid fertilizers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4%. The increase in demand for enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers, ease of use and application of liquid fertilizers, and adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture are some of the factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market.
Driver: Growth in demand for enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers
Enhanced, efficient application of liquid fertilizers ensures that crops and plants receive nutrients in an amount that is required at the right time and at the right place, with minimum wastage. Enhanced efficiency fertilizers (EEF) are growing substantially in the agriculture industry in various fields such as cereals and industrial crops, as a result of the emergence of new urease inhibitors and inexpensive polymer coating technologies. Such application of enhanced efficiency fertilizers also helps in reducing the negative impact of nutrients by way of leaching into water reservoirs.
COVID-19 impact on Liquid fertilizers market:
The liquid fertilizers market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Nutrien, Ltd.(Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland).
These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of COVID-19 has been minimal on the market as the companies had already sold the products ahead of the crisis.
However, the import of major compounds from different countries has been delayed due to movement restrictions. Therefore, apart from mobility barriers, there is no significant impact on the prices of the products as such.
Key players in this market include Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), and EuroChem Group (Switzerland).
These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.
