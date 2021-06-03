NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Trends Include Use Of CRM Software
NGOs and charitable organizations market size to grow at a rate of 7% through 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2021 ) NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.
The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of sales of NGO and charitable services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities.
NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations
2) By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline
3) By Organisation Location: Domestic, International
Read More On The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/NGOs-and-charitable-organizations-global-market-report
NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Size Forecast:
The global NGO and charitable organization market is expected to grow from $279.81 billion in 2020 to $285.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $369.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Major Players in the NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market:
Wikimedia
BRAC
Acumen Fund
Cure Violence
Medecins Sans Frontiers
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3615&type=smp
NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report-2018
Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voluntary-health-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change
Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/civic-and-social-organizations-global-market-report
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
The NGOs and charitable organizations market consists of sales of NGO and charitable services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in grantmaking foundations or charitable trusts and establishments primarily engaged in raising funds for a wide range of social welfare activities, such as health, educational, scientific, and cultural activities.
NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations
2) By Mode of Donation: Online, Offline
3) By Organisation Location: Domestic, International
Read More On The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/NGOs-and-charitable-organizations-global-market-report
NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Size Forecast:
The global NGO and charitable organization market is expected to grow from $279.81 billion in 2020 to $285.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $369.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Major Players in the NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market:
Wikimedia
BRAC
Acumen Fund
Cure Violence
Medecins Sans Frontiers
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3615&type=smp
NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report-2018
Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voluntary-health-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change
Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/civic-and-social-organizations-global-market-report
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +91 8897263534
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +91 8897263534
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.