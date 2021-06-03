Aerospace And Defense Market Trends Include 8K Video Capture Technology
Aerospace And Defense market size to grow at a rate of 6% through 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2021 ) 8K video capture technology is being integrated with drones to enhance picture and video quality captured by these aircrafts. 8K technology offers greater horizontal display resolution and offers images that show more details than standard HD. 8K cameras integrated with drones offer higher precision and provides high resolution footage in autonomous flights. For instance, Autel is offering its EVO series of drones with 8k camera.
The aerospace and defense market consists of sales of aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar and other military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce aircraft, aircraft components, weapons, artillery tanks, radar and other military equipment for aerospace and defense purposes.
Aerospace And Defense Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Aerospace, Defense
2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others
3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
Read More On The Global Aerospace And Defense Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Aerospace And Defense Market Size Forecast:
The global aerospace & defense market is expected to grow from $736.36 billion in 2020 to $774.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $973.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.
Major Players in the Aerospace And Defense Market:
Boeing
Airbus
United Technologies
GE Aviation
Lockheed Martin
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1869&type=smp
Aerospace & Defense Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
