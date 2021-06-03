Life Insurance Market Trends Include Use Of Robotics And Artificial Intelligence
Life insurance market size to grow at a rate of 5.1% through 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 03, 2021 ) Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence have transformed the way in which business is done in the insurance industry. Robotic process automation and artificial intelligence are being used in the life insurance industry to accurately predict outcomes, improve customer service, guide the development of new products, detect risks, and cross-promote products. For example, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has launched DISHA 2.0, an Upgraded AI-Enabled ChatBot to navigate personalized solutions for life insurance choices. These technological developments will enhance the customer experience and will drive the market.
The life insurance providers market consists of the sale of life insurance policies. Life insurance providers enter into a legal contract with the insurance policyholder, where the insurer (life insurance provider) promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person. The life insurance providers are primarily engaged in the pooling of risk by underwriting insurance (that is, assuming the risk and assigning premiums) and annuities.
Life Insurance Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, Variable Life Insurance, Equity Indexed Life Insurance, Accidental Death Insurance, Other Life Insurance
2) By Application: Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels
3) By Mode: Online, Offline
Read More On The Global Life Insurance Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/life-insurance-global-market-report
Life Insurance Market Size Forecast:
The global life insurance market is expected to grow from $2475.85 billion in 2020 to $2880.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3519.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Major Players in the Life Insurance Market:
Munich Re
AXA
Generali
Allianz
China Life Insurance Company Limited
Request For A Sample:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3813&type=smp
Life Insurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
