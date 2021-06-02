Biofilms Treatment Market: Increasing prevalence of diabetes
The biofilms treatment market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2021 ) The research study involves four major activities in estimating the current size of the biofilms treatment market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
The rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries are the major factors driving the growth of Wound biofilm market.
Revenue Growth Analysis:
Traumatic and surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market in 2019.
Based on the wound type, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns and other open wounds. The surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.
Gauzes and dressings segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Based on product, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the ability of antimicrobial products to remove, prevent, and manage biofilms.
North America is the largest regional Wound biofilm market
On the basis of region, the Wound biofilm market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.
Key Market Players:
The key players operating in the global Wound biofilm market are Smith & Nephew (UK), MiMedx Group Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries Inc. (US), Acelity (US), Misonix (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Welcare Industries S.p.A (Italy), Medaxis AG (Switzerland), PulseCare Medical (US), Arobella Medical, LLC (UK), RLS Global AB (Sweden), Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).
