Collagen Peptide Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
Rising Demand of Collagen Peptide in Cosmetic Industry is a Significant Factor Driving the Collagen Peptide Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2021 ) Collagen Peptide Market size is estimated to be $599 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen Peptide is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote the health of bones and joints and contribute to beautiful skin. Moreover, collagen peptides contain 8 of the 9 essential amino acids and are high in proline, glycine and hydroxyproline. Owing to its high content of specific amino acids and key-di peptides, including hydroxyproline-proline and hydroxyproline-glycine, collagen peptides are easily absorbed within the body to improve skin, joint and bone health. In addition, collagen peptides contain greater than 90% protein and are made from bovine, porcine or other marine sources. Besides this, the rising use of collagen peptide in food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry owing to its versatile property is a vital factor contributing to its market growth. With its versatility collagen peptide is a key functional ingredient in confectionaries including marshmallow, gummy candy and fruit snacks. The dairy industry makes extensive use of collagen peptide in the manufacture of sour cream, yoghurt, ice-cream, cheese and speciality desserts, while meat processors depend on the binding properties of collagen peptide for the production of specialty meats, pates and luncheon meats. Hence, the rising use of collagen peptide in various industry for different purposes is a significant factor driving the market in the upcoming years.
Collagen Peptide Market Segment Analysis - By Source
By Source, the Collagen Peptide Market is segmented into Bovine, Porcine, Marine, Poultry and Others. Bovine segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the rising health benefits associated with its consumption. Bovine collagen is a form of protein that’s mainly derived from cows. It is associated with several health benefits including arthritis relief, improved bone health and bone loss prevention. Besides this, peptides derived from bovine is used in a wide range of application including cosmetics, food bars, beverages, high protein foods and sports nutrition. Hence, the rising benefits associated with bovine peptides consumption coupled with the growing usage of it in various application is a vital factor contributing to its segmental growth. Also, marine segment is projected to witness growth at fastest CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its various properties that protects skin against ultraviolet light. Apart from this, the rising development by the key players in order to expand their product portfolio is a vital factor contributing to its market growth. For instance, in August 2020 New Zealand Supplement firm Adashiko planned to launch a ready-to-drink collagen product as well as collagen hydrate containing 100% pure peptide collagen powder obtained from porcine and water source locally from Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509508
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Collagen Peptide Market Segment Analysis - By Application
By Application, the Collagen Peptide Market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Nutritional Products, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products and Others. Food & Beverage segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the wide usage of Collagen Peptide in beverages as well as food products. Moreover, collagen peptides are used as a food additive owing to its antioxidants, emulsifiers, thickeners, preservatives, or colourants which improve the rheological properties of sausages and frankfurters as well as assures the animal nutritive fibers in adequate amount. Meat containing raw materials are added with collagen peptide enhances its technological and rheological properties. Thus, the rising usage of collagen peptide in food industry is a vital factor contributing to its market growth. Also, pharmaceuticals industry is projected to witness growth at fastest CAGR of 6.1% in forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the wide usage of collagen peptide in pharmaceutical industry to provide a better quality of products to its customers in the form of tablets, capsules, lotions, sachets, and granules.
Collagen Peptide Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America contributed to the largest revenue market share of 43% in 2020 owing to the presence of large dominant players in the region including Teckniscience a major company for Organotechnie for Peptone and Protein Hydroslates Manufacturing. Apart from this, the rising demand of Collagen Peptide among consumers owing to its health benefits have highly supported its regional demand. Europe Collagen Peptide market is another dominant market owing to the stringent government regulation in order to provide a better-quality product to its customer.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509508
Collagen Peptide Market Drivers
Rising Demand of Collagen Peptide in Cosmetic Industry
Rising Demand of Collagen Peptide in Cosmetic Industry is a significant factor driving the Collagen Peptide market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Moreover, collagen peptides improve skin health and slow down ageing process. In addition, they stimulate the production of melanin a skin pigment which improves skins’ protection against sun damage. Furthermore, topical anti-ageing cosmetics also contain collagen peptides which helps to reduce wrinkles, helps skin firming and increase blood flow. Therefore, these are the key benefits propelling the demand of the Collagen Peptide in the future.
Increasing Health Benefits Associated with Collagen Peptide
Increasing health benefits associated with collagen peptide is a major driving the Collagen Peptide Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen peptides plays a major role in health as it provides abundant of protein, strengthened bones, relieves joint pain and improves skin health. Therefore, increasing health benefits offered by Collagen Peptide coupled the rising use of Collagen Peptide in beverage industry is a major factor driving its market growth in the upcoming years.
Collagen Peptide Market Challenges
High Cost of Collagen Peptide
High Cost of Collagen Peptide serves as a major setback for the growth of the Collagen Peptide Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to its high cost the lower and middle people are unable to purchase it which in turn is restraining its market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Collagen Peptide Market Industry Outlook
Product Launches, Merger & Acquisition, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the players in Collagen Peptide Market. Collagen Peptide Market top 10 are Tessenderlo Group, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Holista Colltech Limited, Gelnex, Amicogen, BioCell Technology LLC, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Nitta Gelatin India Limited and Kayos.
Collagen Peptide Market Developments:
July 2019: Gelita Factory near Sergeant Bluff expanded its production capacity 30% with the focus on the production of collagen peptides.
Key Takeaways
Bovine segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the rising health benefits associated with its consumption.
Food & Beverage segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the wide usage of Collagen Peptide in beverages as well as food products.
North America contributed to the largest market share owing to the presence of large dominant players in the region including Teckniscience a major company for Organotechnie for Peptone and Protein Hydroslates Manufacturing.
Rising Demand of Collagen Peptide in Cosmetic Industry is a significant factor driving the Collagen Peptide market during the forecast period 2021-2026
Key Takeaways
A. Collagen Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Collagen-Market-Research-509586
B. Protein and Amino Acids Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7454/protein-amino-acids-market.html
For more Food and Beverage related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Collagen Peptide Market Segment Analysis - By Source
By Source, the Collagen Peptide Market is segmented into Bovine, Porcine, Marine, Poultry and Others. Bovine segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the rising health benefits associated with its consumption. Bovine collagen is a form of protein that’s mainly derived from cows. It is associated with several health benefits including arthritis relief, improved bone health and bone loss prevention. Besides this, peptides derived from bovine is used in a wide range of application including cosmetics, food bars, beverages, high protein foods and sports nutrition. Hence, the rising benefits associated with bovine peptides consumption coupled with the growing usage of it in various application is a vital factor contributing to its segmental growth. Also, marine segment is projected to witness growth at fastest CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its various properties that protects skin against ultraviolet light. Apart from this, the rising development by the key players in order to expand their product portfolio is a vital factor contributing to its market growth. For instance, in August 2020 New Zealand Supplement firm Adashiko planned to launch a ready-to-drink collagen product as well as collagen hydrate containing 100% pure peptide collagen powder obtained from porcine and water source locally from Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509508
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Collagen Peptide Market Segment Analysis - By Application
By Application, the Collagen Peptide Market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Nutritional Products, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products and Others. Food & Beverage segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the wide usage of Collagen Peptide in beverages as well as food products. Moreover, collagen peptides are used as a food additive owing to its antioxidants, emulsifiers, thickeners, preservatives, or colourants which improve the rheological properties of sausages and frankfurters as well as assures the animal nutritive fibers in adequate amount. Meat containing raw materials are added with collagen peptide enhances its technological and rheological properties. Thus, the rising usage of collagen peptide in food industry is a vital factor contributing to its market growth. Also, pharmaceuticals industry is projected to witness growth at fastest CAGR of 6.1% in forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the wide usage of collagen peptide in pharmaceutical industry to provide a better quality of products to its customers in the form of tablets, capsules, lotions, sachets, and granules.
Collagen Peptide Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America contributed to the largest revenue market share of 43% in 2020 owing to the presence of large dominant players in the region including Teckniscience a major company for Organotechnie for Peptone and Protein Hydroslates Manufacturing. Apart from this, the rising demand of Collagen Peptide among consumers owing to its health benefits have highly supported its regional demand. Europe Collagen Peptide market is another dominant market owing to the stringent government regulation in order to provide a better-quality product to its customer.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509508
Collagen Peptide Market Drivers
Rising Demand of Collagen Peptide in Cosmetic Industry
Rising Demand of Collagen Peptide in Cosmetic Industry is a significant factor driving the Collagen Peptide market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Moreover, collagen peptides improve skin health and slow down ageing process. In addition, they stimulate the production of melanin a skin pigment which improves skins’ protection against sun damage. Furthermore, topical anti-ageing cosmetics also contain collagen peptides which helps to reduce wrinkles, helps skin firming and increase blood flow. Therefore, these are the key benefits propelling the demand of the Collagen Peptide in the future.
Increasing Health Benefits Associated with Collagen Peptide
Increasing health benefits associated with collagen peptide is a major driving the Collagen Peptide Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Collagen peptides plays a major role in health as it provides abundant of protein, strengthened bones, relieves joint pain and improves skin health. Therefore, increasing health benefits offered by Collagen Peptide coupled the rising use of Collagen Peptide in beverage industry is a major factor driving its market growth in the upcoming years.
Collagen Peptide Market Challenges
High Cost of Collagen Peptide
High Cost of Collagen Peptide serves as a major setback for the growth of the Collagen Peptide Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to its high cost the lower and middle people are unable to purchase it which in turn is restraining its market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Collagen Peptide Market Industry Outlook
Product Launches, Merger & Acquisition, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the players in Collagen Peptide Market. Collagen Peptide Market top 10 are Tessenderlo Group, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita AG, Holista Colltech Limited, Gelnex, Amicogen, BioCell Technology LLC, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Nitta Gelatin India Limited and Kayos.
Collagen Peptide Market Developments:
July 2019: Gelita Factory near Sergeant Bluff expanded its production capacity 30% with the focus on the production of collagen peptides.
Key Takeaways
Bovine segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the rising health benefits associated with its consumption.
Food & Beverage segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 owing to the wide usage of Collagen Peptide in beverages as well as food products.
North America contributed to the largest market share owing to the presence of large dominant players in the region including Teckniscience a major company for Organotechnie for Peptone and Protein Hydroslates Manufacturing.
Rising Demand of Collagen Peptide in Cosmetic Industry is a significant factor driving the Collagen Peptide market during the forecast period 2021-2026
Key Takeaways
A. Collagen Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Collagen-Market-Research-509586
B. Protein and Amino Acids Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7454/protein-amino-acids-market.html
For more Food and Beverage related reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.