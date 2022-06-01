Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Grows Due To The Prevalence Of Coronary Artery Diseases, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Infectious Diseases
Antisense & RNAi therapeutics market to grow at a rate of 11% through 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 01, 2022 ) The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are the most common neurodegenerative diseases affecting millions of people globally. In the USA, an estimated 930,000 people are expected to have Parkinson’s disease by the end of 2020. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are a major concern and dominated the WHO’s list of 2019 health threats ranging from various climate change issues to inadequate healthcare facilities. Hence, the growing prevalence of several neurodegenerative diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.
The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds its application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.
Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report Segments:
1) By Technology: RNA Interference, Antisense RNA
2) By Route of Administration: Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-Dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods
3) By Indication: Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other
Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size Forecast:
The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.
Major Players in the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market:
The major players covered in the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Arbutus Biopharma (formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals), Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gradalis, iCo Therapeutics, miRagen Therapeutics, Olix Pharmaceuticals, OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals, Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences), Regulus Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche), Sarepta Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Sirnaomics Inc., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics.
Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
