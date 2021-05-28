Dark Web Intelligence Market Size Projected to Surpass $840 Million by 2026
Rising Usage of Intelligence in Counter-Terrorism and Adoption for Automation is Driving the Growth of Dark Web Intelligence Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2021 ) The global Dark Web Intelligence Market size is projected to surpass the $840 million mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 20.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Darknets or networks are connections that are made between or amongst trusted peers and few of them include TOR, Freenet, or the Invisible Internet Project (I2P). Dark Web Intelligence also has prominence in cyber threat intelligence as it monitors, where security insights can be generated that could prevent cyber threats. In terms of business as well, dark web intelligence plays a prominent role as many unindexed websites also has a lot of valuable information that helps the vendors to take the necessary steps. Dark web intelligence also uses dark web forum portals in order to make counter-terrorism and cyber risk analysis activities. Besides, dark web intelligence is also involved in many legal activities like military intelligence, and as a medium to exchange other confidential information.
Dark Web Intelligence Market Segment Analysis - By Content
In the dark web overlay network the most exchanged goods were light drugs, followed by online pirated games and accounts. These are typically sold analysed using cyber threat intelligence from unstructured data gathering. This has led the unstructured data gathering market to rise at 18.2% CAGR through 2026. Government and other legal bodies monitor the dark web with the help of intelligence tools, and control the illegal activities can be made for legal or proper security used could be a good sign and from recent years governments of several countries are focusing to do so. Dark web cyber threat intelligence acts as a powerful solution in analyzing cyber risk and preventing cyber-attacks in anonymous and hidden areas of the internet. This prevents cyber criminals’ reign. Besides, dark web intelligence also plays a crucial role in preventing terrorist attacks and tracking them. Increasing use of mobile phones and portability of website use in various industries lead to the generation of ample amount of data. Securing this data is of vital importance, and data breaches can be prevented using dark web intelligence as it helps to gather reliable intel about threats.
Dark Web Intelligence Market Segment Analysis - By End Use
ICT sector is the fastest-growing market for Dark Web Intelligence applications. With the advent of the IT industry, now web development has become an easy-peasy job. Website defacement is an attack on-site by taking control of visual appearance, and this happens by breaking web server and replacing the host website. Generally, this happens when your website security has one or few flaws. Above are the statistics year-wise, according to the domain of the website that were affected or attacked with defacement. Dark web intelligence helps to thwart future website defacement and take preventive measures. Dark web intelligence provide critical insights in order to fight and sustain cyber-attacks.
Dark Web Intelligence Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America is the dominating market which held a major revenue share in 2019 and 2020, it is estimated as fastest growing market next to APAC, mainly driven by adoption and knowledge in internet and cyber risk technologies in APAC coupled with regulations from various organizations and government bodies in order to protect from cyber threats. Dark web cyber threat intelligence helps to thwart future website defacement and take preventive measures. Dark web intelligence provides critical insights in order to fight and sustain cyber-attacks. According to the experts, there is still more than 5000 terabytes that is being uncatalogued. While the computers used in dark web are called proxy servers, the currency used in dark web is primarily cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Dark Web Intelligence Market Drivers
Rising Usage of Intelligence in Counter-Terrorism
Dark web analysis plays a crucial role in the field of counter-terrorism (CT). Dark web intelligence helps to sort out the web defacement, which is the need of the hour and the whole world that is under constant threat from these well-planned, sophisticated, and coordinated terrorist operations. By monitoring the dark web for terrorism forums and other related sites, terrorist’s threats or attacks can be detected and avoided, which is the primary objective of counter-terrorism through dark web intelligence. According to the experts, there is still more than 5000 terabytes that is being uncatalogued. While the computers used in dark web are called proxy servers, the currency used in dark web is primarily cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Dark Web Intelligence Adoption for Automation
With the advent of the internet, now we got an opportunity that our previous generations are never heard of. Though the web unfurls a gamut of opportunities (for example, now, you can master the natural languages to programming languages at home without going elsewhere), it has its dark side as well. Dark web intelligence provides important cyber risk and cyber threat intelligence insights and would remain a key element for effective automation solution in the cybersecurity industry. It is a well-known fact that there is a global shortage of 1 to 2 million cybersecurity professionals in the IT industry, and Dark web intelligence can fulfill that gap.
Dark Web Intelligence Market Challenges
High Dark Web Intelligence Costs
The higher cost of Dark Web Intelligence is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the Dark Web Intelligence market. For a small business or a startup to adopt cybersecurity the companies have to invest around $2.5m which includes a combination of antivirus, firewall, spam filter, data encryption, data backup, and password management applications. Similarly, some dark web intelligence applications also need specific hardware to be installed, which further increases the deployment cost of cyber risk assessment and cybersecurity. Modern cyber threat intelligence solutions also need specialized IT skill to manage coding on a real-time basis. Thus, companies need to outsource or recruit skilled employees in order to ensure the effective usage of the dark web intelligence solution. This might add further cost to the company.
Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Dark Web Intelligence Market. ACID Cyber Intelligence, Alert Logic Dark Web Scanning, Dark Owl Vision, Norse, Terbium Labs, Sixgill, Proofprint, Verisign, Webroot and others are considered to be the key players of the Dark Web Intelligence Market.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In December 2020, Cobwebs Technologies, a market-leading web intelligence company has launched a fully automated web investigation platform capable of unified identity resolution to the corporate security market.
In December 2020, Sixgill Launches Darkfeed Application in CrowdStrike Store to Accelerate Threat Response with Context-Rich Intelligence.
Key Takeaways
Dark web intelligence will revitalize information security for enterprises, for business intelligence and others. Dark web intelligence, when used efficiently can help prevent planned cyber-attacks and safeguard the data.
Dark web intelligence when used efficiently can help prevent planned cyber-attacks and safeguard data utilizing the Dark net, an overlay network. This can help in the prevention of annual losses from cybercrime that is estimated to be $430 Billion
The dark web intelligence market has been analyzed with respect to different parameters such as cyber risk factor, cyber threat intelligence assessment, business models, content that is been used in deep web, network that is used in order to access and navigate dark web and end-users
