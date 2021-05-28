Amusement Park Market Grows With Increasing Use Of Social Media
Amusement Park market to grow at a rate of 9% through 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2021 ) The increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusement parks market. Visitors in amusements facilities such as amusement parks like sharing their experiences, photographs, and videos on social media platforms, which helps other people learn about the experiences offered by these locations. According to a study conducted by Visa, a cards and payments company, 73% of Asians check-in online while on a holiday and as many as 71% people share their experiences on social media sites. Social media is the most effective marketing tool for amusements parks to acquire new customers. Extensive use of social media is expected to drive the amusement parks market going forward.
The amusement parks and arcades market consists of sales of amusement parks and arcades entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. The amusement parks and arcades market also includes sales of amusement arcades such as family fun centers, pinball arcades and amusement device parlors. This market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for rides, games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, and hotels and resorts. However, this market excludes sales of exclusive restaurants such as fast food chains operating within the amusement parks. Amusement and theme park companies operate mechanical rides, water rides, water games (includes both spectator sports and crowd engagement games), events, games, shows, themed exhibits, refreshment stands and other visitor attractions for entertainment.
Amusement Park Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades
2) By Revenue Source: Tickets, Merchandise, Food And Beverages, Hotels & Resorts, Others
3) By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 To 39 Years, 40 To 59 Years, 60 To 74 Years, 75 Years And Above
4) By Visitors’ Gender: Male, Female
Read More On The Global Amusement Park Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusement-parks-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Amusement Park Market Size Forecast:
The global amusement parks market is expected to grow from $51.67 billion in 2020 to $63.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $89.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.
Major Players in the Amusement Park Market:
Disney Parks And Resorts
Merlin Entertainment
Universal Studios
Six Flags Entertainment
Oct Parks China
Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.
