Paper Products Market grows with economic growth
Paper Products market to grow at a rate of 5% through 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2021 ) The paper products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be about 3% in 2020 and 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.
The paper products market consists of sales of paper products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce pulp, paper, or converted paper products.
Paper Products Market Report Segments:
1) By Type: Converted Paper Products, Unfinished Paper, Pulp Mills
2) By Application: Writing Paper, Magazine Paper, Packaging Paper, Sanitary Paper, Other
Subsegments covered: Paperboard Container, Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper, Sanitary Paper Product, Stationery Products, All Other Converted Paper Products, Paper And Paperboard, Newsprint
Paper Products Market Size Forecast:
The global paper products market is expected to grow from $837.6 billion in 2020 to $885.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1080.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.
Major Players in the Paper Products Market:
Georgia-Pacific Corporation; International Paper Company; Kimberly Clark Corporation; Tetra Laval Group; Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget.
Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
