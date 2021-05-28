Intraoperative Imaging Market - Future Growth Prospects for the Global Leaders
GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (US) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) are the Key Players in the Intraoperative Imaging Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2021 ) The global Intraoperative Imaging Techniques Market size is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases; rising preference for minimally invasive procedures; technological advancements in intraoperative imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations.
General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).
The analysis of market developments between 2017 and 2020 revealed that several growth strategies such as research collaborations were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the Intraoperative Imaging Market.
GE Healthcare (US): The company is a key business division of General Electric Company, which is among the top players engaged in the development and manufacturing of intraoperative imaging devices. The company focuses on maintaining its leadership position in the intraoperative imaging market through pipeline development and product commercialization. The company commercialized several key products from 2017 to 2020. It has also strengthened its customer base and increased its market penetration in major intraoperative imaging markets such as the US, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Siemens Healthineers AG (US): Siemens Healthineers AG is one of the leading players in the global intraoperative imaging market, with a wide geographic presence and high R&D capabilities. The company mainly focuses on developing technologically advanced imaging products to establish its position in this market. During the last three years, the company has focused on the development and commercialization of innovative intraoperative products, such as CIOS Select. The company also entered into a strategic partnership with NuVasive (US).
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands): Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) is one of the leading players in the Intraoperative Imaging Techniques Market. It offers a wide range of intraoperative imaging devices for diagnostic imaging and focuses on product development. The company has also emphasized expansions to increase its geographical presence and consumer base as well as inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. The company focuses on developing and introducing technologically advanced products in the market to sustain its leading position and to increase its share in the ultrasound market. The company has launched various products in the market, such as the EPIQ Elite ultrasound system, as well as an integrated breast ultrasound solution for breast assessment.
