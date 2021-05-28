United States Desalination Market by States, Companies, Forecast By 2027
United States Desalination Market will be US$ 3.2 Million by 2027. Forecast by States, Technology, Application (Industrial, Municipal, Others), Company Analysis.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2021 ) Desalination is a method where the excess salts are extracted from seawater or brackish water, transforming it into safe drinkable or usable water. In the United States, the scarcity of freshwater reserves coupled with the rising demand for water in California, Florida, and Texas (the leading states on the United States desalination market). As these areas lack of sources of surface water such as lakes and rivers, has resulted in augmenting the number of desalination plants in this region. According to Renub Research report, the United States Desalination Market will be US$ 3,156.6 Million by 2027.
Technological Advancement
In addition, rising advancements in desalination technologies are propelling the demand for desalination equipment market. Therefore, water and energy nexus implications are integral to the feasibility of developing seawater and brackish water in the United States. As the nation’s population grows and industrial development expands, the United States domestic need for reliable water supplies becomes increasingly critical. As Municipal, industrial, and others demand for freshwater increases, the quality and availability of traditional water sources continue to decline, while the cost of developing new supplies continues to rise. United States Desalination Industry will grow with a staggering CAGR of 8.18% from 2020-2027.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-desalination-market-p.php
Industries in the United States has increased the use of membrane technology to remove impurities in the water used in their operations, remove potentially toxic contaminants in their effluent, and produce ultrapure water. Novel desalination technologies, such as Reverse osmosis and Multi-stage filtration expand their role in addressing industrial desalination needs in the United States. The demand for reverse osmosis technology in the United States is expected to grow owing to its properties such as low installation cost, ability to treat all types of feed water, easy processing and low use of chemicals. As per this research report, Desalination Market in United States was US$ 1,821.0 Million in 2020.
United States Desalination Projects
• In Mexico’s northeast region with long-running drought problem. At a combined investment of 12.8 Billion pesos (US$ 555 Million), the projects were unveiled in 2020 when the government and the private sector presented the national infrastructure program (PNI)
• In 2020, Playas de Rosarito desalination plant in Baja California, 10.6 Billion pesos (capex)
• In 2021, LOS CABOS desalination plant in Baja California Sur, 1.1 Billion pesos (capex)
• In 2021, PUERTO PEÑASCO desalination plant in Sonora, 152 Million (capex)
The desalination system market is extremely fragmented, as the market is divided among several companies. Some of the major companeis of the market include Acciona, S.A., Veolia, SUEZ, Abengoa, Ferrovial, S.A. In addition, market players are involved in continuous research and development for optimizing desalination technology solutions.
Renub Research latest Report "United States Desalination Market by States (Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, Others), Technology ( Multi-stage Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Multi-effect Distillation), Application (Industrial, Municipal, Others), Company Analysis (Acciona, Ferrovial, S.A., Veolia, SUEZ, Abengoa, S.A.)." studies on United States Water Desalination Industry.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/united-states-desalination-market-p.php
States - Desalination Market breakup from 8 viewpoints
1. Florida
2. California
3. Texas
4. North Carolina
5. Iowa
6. Illinois
7. Arizona
8. Others
Technology - USA Desalination Market studied from 3 Types of Technology
1. Reverse Osmosis
2. Multi-stage Filtration
3. Multi-effect Distillation
Application - USA Desalination Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
1. Municipal
2. Industrial
3. Others
All the 5 Companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Acciona, S.A.
2. Veolia
3. SUEZ
4. Abengoa
5. Ferrovial, S.A
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Desalination Market: https://www.renub.com/global-desalination-market-p.php
Global Dishwasher Market: https://www.renub.com/global-dishwasher-market-p.php
Smart Parking Market: https://www.renub.com/smart-parking-market-p.php
Paper Packaging Market: https://www.renub.com/paper-packaging-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Technological Advancement
In addition, rising advancements in desalination technologies are propelling the demand for desalination equipment market. Therefore, water and energy nexus implications are integral to the feasibility of developing seawater and brackish water in the United States. As the nation’s population grows and industrial development expands, the United States domestic need for reliable water supplies becomes increasingly critical. As Municipal, industrial, and others demand for freshwater increases, the quality and availability of traditional water sources continue to decline, while the cost of developing new supplies continues to rise. United States Desalination Industry will grow with a staggering CAGR of 8.18% from 2020-2027.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-desalination-market-p.php
Industries in the United States has increased the use of membrane technology to remove impurities in the water used in their operations, remove potentially toxic contaminants in their effluent, and produce ultrapure water. Novel desalination technologies, such as Reverse osmosis and Multi-stage filtration expand their role in addressing industrial desalination needs in the United States. The demand for reverse osmosis technology in the United States is expected to grow owing to its properties such as low installation cost, ability to treat all types of feed water, easy processing and low use of chemicals. As per this research report, Desalination Market in United States was US$ 1,821.0 Million in 2020.
United States Desalination Projects
• In Mexico’s northeast region with long-running drought problem. At a combined investment of 12.8 Billion pesos (US$ 555 Million), the projects were unveiled in 2020 when the government and the private sector presented the national infrastructure program (PNI)
• In 2020, Playas de Rosarito desalination plant in Baja California, 10.6 Billion pesos (capex)
• In 2021, LOS CABOS desalination plant in Baja California Sur, 1.1 Billion pesos (capex)
• In 2021, PUERTO PEÑASCO desalination plant in Sonora, 152 Million (capex)
The desalination system market is extremely fragmented, as the market is divided among several companies. Some of the major companeis of the market include Acciona, S.A., Veolia, SUEZ, Abengoa, Ferrovial, S.A. In addition, market players are involved in continuous research and development for optimizing desalination technology solutions.
Renub Research latest Report "United States Desalination Market by States (Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, Iowa, Illinois, Arizona, Others), Technology ( Multi-stage Filtration, Reverse Osmosis, Multi-effect Distillation), Application (Industrial, Municipal, Others), Company Analysis (Acciona, Ferrovial, S.A., Veolia, SUEZ, Abengoa, S.A.)." studies on United States Water Desalination Industry.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/united-states-desalination-market-p.php
States - Desalination Market breakup from 8 viewpoints
1. Florida
2. California
3. Texas
4. North Carolina
5. Iowa
6. Illinois
7. Arizona
8. Others
Technology - USA Desalination Market studied from 3 Types of Technology
1. Reverse Osmosis
2. Multi-stage Filtration
3. Multi-effect Distillation
Application - USA Desalination Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
1. Municipal
2. Industrial
3. Others
All the 5 Companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Acciona, S.A.
2. Veolia
3. SUEZ
4. Abengoa
5. Ferrovial, S.A
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Desalination Market: https://www.renub.com/global-desalination-market-p.php
Global Dishwasher Market: https://www.renub.com/global-dishwasher-market-p.php
Smart Parking Market: https://www.renub.com/smart-parking-market-p.php
Paper Packaging Market: https://www.renub.com/paper-packaging-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.