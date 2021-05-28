Modular Kitchen Market By Distribution Channels, Companies, Forecast By 2027
Modular Kitchen Market will be US$ 28.6 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast By Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Design, Products, Region, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 28, 2021 ) In recent years, global phenomena have changed about Kitchen, as this reflects style and personality. Around the globe, the most common grievance everyone has about kitchens doesn’t have enough space and to overcome these types of grievances, key players play a crucial role and have Modular kitchens in the houses. The kitchen is probably the warmest part of every home. Worldwide, with shrinking homes and surging modernization, modular kitchen have become basic necessity of every house nowadays. The kind of space available would play a significant role in determining the types of modular kitchen. We have studied the most common types of the modular kitchen like L-shaped, straights, U-shaped, parallel, Island. This type of design differs in the global context as customers choose their preferences as per their budgets and requirements. As per our research, The Global Modular Kitchen Market will be US$ 28.6 Billion by 2027.
According to Renub Research, Global Modular Kitchen Industry will grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.73% during 2020-2027.
Globally, L- shape and parallel shape design is a popular kitchen among consumers. Further, the most popular products are tall storages cabinet and wall-cabinet, which can be used in small and large space houses. Modular kitchens integrate convenience, proficient use of space, and allow for less time-consuming tasks. Besides, in recent times, developing countries India, China, Thailand, and Brazil's purchasing power have surged with developed countries that tend to give lucrative opportunities in the global modular kitchen market. According to Renub Research, Global Modular Kitchen Industry will grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.73% during 2020-2027.
In addition, around the globe, the online distribution channel is playing a vital role in the growth of the modular kitchen market. The factor driving this market is a growing number of partnerships between real estate’s project developers and modular kitchen manufacturers, rising middle-class population, declining household square feet size, and global surge in the residential construction industry project. It also has one major advantage over the traditional kitchen of having flexible features such as replacing single units instead of the entire system in case of repairing. The World over the Market for Modular Kitchen was worth US$ 20.7 Billion in 2020.
COVID-19 impact on Modular Kitchen Industry
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has seen inconsistent growth in this industry. As such, we have seen a decline in the products like furniture fixtures, home and kitchen décor. We expect that the nature of this decline is temporary and its market will grow during the forecast period. Globally, the modular kitchen market is a combination of international and regional players. Players are strategically involved in increasing the business through merger and acquisitions. We have covered key players like Nobilia GB Ltd, Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Group, Nobia AB, and IFB Industries.
Renub Research report titled “Modular Kitchen Market, Global Forecast, By Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Design (L-Shape, U-Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island), Products (Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, Tall Storage) Region (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of World) Company (Nobilia GB Ltd, Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Group, Nobia AB,IFB Industries) Porter’s Five Forces” provides a complete analysis of Global Modular Kitchen Industry.
Products – Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
• Floor Cabinet
• Wall Cabinet
• Tall Storage
Design - Market breakup from 5 viewpoints
• L-Shape
• U-Shape
• Parallel
• Straight
• Island
Distribution Channels - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints
• Online
• Offline
Regions - Market breakup from 7 viewpoints
• North America
• United States
• Asia
• India
• China
• Europe
• Rest of the World
All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Sales
Company Analysis
• Nobilia GB Ltd
• Häfele GmbH & Co KG
• Hettich Group
• Nobia AB
• IFB Industries
Industry Related Opportunity:
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
