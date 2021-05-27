Europe Phytosterols Market Size Forecast to Reach $421.19 Million by 2025
Health Benefits Associated With the Consumption of Phytosterols Added Food Products and Growing Awareness Among the General Population is Set to Further Enhance the Overall Market Demand for Europe Phytosterols Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2021 ) The Europe Phytosterols Market size is forecast to reach $421.19 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Phytosterols or plant sterols are a group of molecules having a specific shape and size. It could be found in plants and animals. It is very beneficial for heart and brain-related diseases. Increasing demand for phytosterol easter low fat spreads in several EU Countries and increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Health benefits associated with the consumption of phytosterols added food products and growing awareness among the general population is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Europe Phytosterols Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Europe Phytosterols Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type
The Beta-Sitosterol held the largest share in the Europe Phytosterols Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Beta-sitosterol is a substance found in plants that are most commonly used for lowering cholesterol levels and improving symptoms of an enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH). In foods, beta-sitosterol is added to some margarine that is designed for use as part of a cholesterol-lowering diet and for preventing heart disease. The growing inclination of consumers towards health and nutritional intake has positively impacted the demand for beta-sitosterol. Campesterol is used as a food additive and is also marketed as a dietary supplement as it has cholesterol-lowering properties. Stigmasterol and its derivatives, including stigmasterol glucoside, stigma-4-en-3-one, spinasterol, fucosterol, and 29-fluorostigmasterol, act as intermediates in the production of vitamin D3. Vitamin D3 is used to prevent bone disorders such as rickets and osteomalacia in humans. Such factors make stigmasterol ideal for pharmaceutical applications. Beta-Sitosterol is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Europe Phytosterols Market Segment Analysis - By Applications
Food & Beverages held the largest share in the Europe Phytosterols Market in 2019. In the food industry, phytosterols are used as an ingredient in products such as spread, cream, cheese, turkey liver sausage, mayonnaise, chicken balls, yogurt, buttermilk, soymilk, and oatmeal. They are added owing to their properties to reduce the absorption of bad cholesterol in the gastrointestinal tract, thereby lowering the overall cholesterol level in the human body. Factors such as increased cholesterol levels among the geriatric population along with the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and other health conditions have fostered the demand for phytosterols in pharmaceutical applications. In the cosmetics industry, phytosterols derivatives/formulations find application in creams, skincare, sun care, hair care, and oral care products. The outermost layer of skin is made of keratinized cells, which consist of ceramides, free fatty acids, and sterols. The sterols play a significant role in preventing the penetration of exogenous substances through the skin. Moreover, they regulate skin moisture and prevent uncontrolled water loss from human skin. Therefore, the formulation of phytosterols in cosmetic products guarantees healthy and soft skin with a more pleasing appearance. Food & Beverages is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Europe Phytosterols Market Segment Analysis - Geography
U.K. dominated the Europe Phytosterols Market in 2019 with a share of more than 28.71%, followed by Germany owing to the early adoption of the bio-based economy. The rise in demand for bio-based ingredients in various industries like the cosmetic industry is increasing the growth of the market.
However, Germany is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the increasing consumer demand for healthy products coupled with rising disposable income.
Europe Phytosterols Market Drivers
Prevalence of cardiovascular disease
Prevalence of cardiovascular disease is increasing the growth of the Europe Phytosterols Market. In European countries, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of mortality and a major cause of morbidity among the population. This in turn has increased the application of Phytosterols in pharmaceutical industries as it helps to provide protection against cardiovascular diseases, reduce intestinal cholesterol absorption, control prostate enlargement, and help in reducing blood sugar level and inflammation. Thus, increasing the growth of the Europe Phytosterols Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Health benefits associated with the consumption phytosterols added food products
Health benefits associated with the consumption of phytosterols added food products is increasing the growth of the Europe Phytosterols Market. Phytosterols, or plant sterols, are a family of molecules related to cholesterol. Vegetable oils and margarine contain high amounts of phytosterols. They are added to many processed foods, the concentration of phytosterols in the diet is likely greater than ever before. Food items, like spreads and milk type products, like yogurt and yogurt drinks, are most commonly available. Finland and the Netherlands have the largest variety of the available product type, followed by Belgium, Germany, and the U.K. To take advantage of the cholesterol-lowering effect of phytosterol, the manufacturers are coming up with products infused with plant sterols. For instance, the UK-based company, Raisio, has inculcated plant sterols in yogurt drinks, bars, spreads, and soft chews. Thus, increasing the growth of the Europe Phytosterols Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Europe Phytosterols Market Challenges
Undesirable risks owing to the consumption of phytosterol rich products
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Europe Phytosterols Market are undesirable risks owing to the consumption of phytosterol rich products.
Europe Phytosterols Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Europe Phytosterols Market. In 2019, the Europe Phytosterols Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. Europe Phytosterols Market, the top 10 companies are BASF SE, DuPont, Bunge Limited, Pharmachem Laboratories, Raisio PLC, Unilever PLC, Archer Daniels Midlands, Gustav Parmentier GmbH, Cannoils LLC, and Cargill Incorporated among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midlands acquired Florida Chemical Company that specializes in citrus-based flavors and fragrances.
Key Takeaways
The U.K. dominated the Europe Phytosterols Market in 2019 owing to the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases and the highly developed food and beverage industry.
The increasing demand for non-GMO products and biotechnological advancement are likely to aid in the market growth of the Europe Phytosterols Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Europe Phytosterols Market report.
Undesirable risks owing to the consumption of phytosterol rich products is poised to create hurdles for the Europe Phytosterols Market.
