Outskirts Press Announces the Release of Create Your Own Rewarding Retirement -- A Comprehensive Guide for Creating Goals After You Retire by Joseph "Jay" Totter
New book offers priceless retirement advice for any kind of retirement—full retirement, phased-in retirement with phased-out work, part-time work, or no retirement with continued work.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2021 ) – Joseph "Jay" Totter is pleased to announce the release of his new book, Create Your Own Rewarding Retirement—A Comprehensive Guide for Creating Goals After You Retire, published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Retirement is a new phase in one’s life journey that will last 20 years on average. In many instances it will last a lot longer, with many people living a retirement that equals, or even exceeds, that of their work life. Regardless of the type of retirement, or how long it lasts, it will be more rewarding if people take charge and create short- and long-term retirement goals as a guide for daily life.
Create Your Own Rewarding Retirement has been designed as a companion text to Discover the Right Retirement for You, which helped readers discover the type of retirement that is best for them. This book goes beyond that to help readers create and complete goals after retirement. The book can be used as a workbook, with chapter worksheets and spaces to create retirement goals; or it can be used as a history book to chronicle the journey of creating and completing each goal; or it can be a storybook about the retirement expectations and experiences of others. Each choice will be of value. Ideally this book is intended to be used in all three ways to achieve the maximum value.
“Remember that you, and you alone, have the ability to make an ordinary retirement into an extraordinary one,” author Jay Totter explains.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/RewardingRetirement.
At 160 pages, Create Your Own Rewarding Retirement is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-3040-9 Format: 8.5 x 11 paperback Retail: $15.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: BUSINESS & ECONOMICS / Decision-Making & Problem Solving
About the Author: Joseph “Jay” Totter retired after 40 years, just like the other 34 million Baby Boomers who have already done so. During his career as a human resources administrator, he advised an immeasurable number of individuals in both his professional capacity and private life. His ability to look beyond just the financial considerations to how retirement affects the whole person brings a unique perspective to the task of retirement planning. Since his retirement he continues to advise retirees about how to create goals during retirement to make their journey a more rewarding one. His life experiences and skill set are perfect for this project as he guides the reader through the process to create their own rewarding retirement.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
