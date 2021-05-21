Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% During the Forecast Period 2020–2025
Increasing Consumers Spending and Rapid Urbanization are Contributing to the Growth of Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 21, 2021 ) Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $ 43.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Bulk food ingredients are food components which are used in packaged, processed foods and ready to eat foods like confectionery items, biscuits, beverages, chocolates, etc. The bulk food ingredients are also known as whole food ingredients and are often found in organic form. Rising demand of convenience foods is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, changing consumer lifestyle and diet further enhance the overall market demand for global bulk food ingredients during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Based on the Application, Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market is segmented into Bakery Products, Food, Snacks & Spreads, Confectionery, Infant Formulas and Dairy Products, Prepared Foods and Beverages. The bakery product segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is mainly owing to increasing demand of ready to food among consumers and changing lifestyle are contributing to the growth of this segment.
Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on the Type, Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market is segmented into Primary Processed, Secondary Processed. Primary processed is sub segmented into grains & nuts, seeds, sugar, herbs & spices, oilseeds, salts, others. Secondary processed is sub segmented into processed grains, pulses, and cereals, vegetable oils, tea, coffee, and cocoa, dried fruits & processed nuts, flours, sugar & sweeteners, processed herbs & spices, sea salt, others. In 2019, herbs & spices held the largest share in the Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market. This is mainly owing to growing demand of healthy products among consumers are contributing to the growth of this segment.
Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America dominated the Market share accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to growing consumption of prepackaged and ready to eat food. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to rising preference of intake of natural ingredients among consumers and increasing the need for bulk food ingredients.
Global Bulk Ingredients Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods
Rising demand for prepared and convenience food products, such as baked goods, snacks, yogurt, ice-cream, beverages, and other ready meals among the consumers are some factor driving the market growth of this segment. Moreover, increasing benefits of convenience food, such as lesser preparation time and easy handling that offers an advantage to the consumers in their busy life schedule which are increasing the market growth of global bulk food ingredients
Technological Advancement
Technological development and growing workforce are some factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing consumers spending and rapid urbanization are contributing to the growth of Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market.
Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market Challenges
The lack of adequate infrastructure required for the storage of bulk food ingredients are restraining its market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025. The fluctuations in agricultural supply challenge the market growth.
Global Bulk Food Ingredients Industry Outlook
Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market. Global Bulk Food Ingredients top 10 companies are Olam International, Tata & Lyle Plc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC , Olam International, and Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated , Associated British Foods plc , EHL Ingredients , DMH Ingredients , and Community Foods Limited.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
On August 2017, Tata & Lyle Plc. launches new products CLARIA instant 360 and 340 in order to increase the market revenue.
On September 2017, Olam International has acquisition with Archer Daniel Midland Co. for the development of global bulk food ingredient market.
Key Takeaways
In 2019, North America dominates the Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market.
Rising demand of convenience foods and technological advancement in food industry are driving the market growth of global bulk food ingredients.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market report.
Lack of adequate infrastructure for the storage of bulk food ingredients is challenging the growth of the market.
