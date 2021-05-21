U.S. Food Flavor Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.69% During the Forecast Period 2020–2025
Shifting Consumer Preferences Towards Low Calories Based Food by Keeping Their Taste Preferences Unchanged is Driving the Demand for U.S. Food Flavor Market.
U.S. Food Flavor Market size is estimated to be $3.22 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The use of food flavor is increasing in U.S. in the edible food products in order to enhance the taste and aroma. Shifting consumer preferences towards low calories based food by keeping their taste preferences unchanged is driving the demand for U.S. food flavor market. Also, rising awareness among consumers regarding the health effects from artificial flavors is boosting the demand for natural flavor consumption. In addition U.S. consumption trend is increasing towards ready to drink beverages and processed food which is a major driving factor for the food flavor market. As the demand is increasing for the food flavors, the manufacturers are also coming up with clean label ingredients along with innovative flavors in order to maintain the fuelling demand of U.S. food flavor market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
U.S. Food Flavor Market Segment Analysis - By Flavor
By Flavor the U.S. Food Flavor Market is segmented into Floral, Earthy, Tangy, Tart, Sweet, Fruity, Spicy, Sour, Fermented, Coffee and Tea, Savory, Smoked and Others. The Floral Flavor held the largest share in the U.S. Food Flavor Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period 2020-2025. In Floral flavor rose and lavender were earlier used for their aromatic fragrance in food and beverages. Owing to increasing trend towards trying new and innovative flavors majorly among the millennial generation have resulted into upcoming of new floral flavors including Hibiscus, cherry blossom and orange in wide applications. Floral flavors are considered to impart health benefits and soothing effect to the mind and body. Earthy Flavor is set to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to its health benefits as consumer’s demands flavor which can promote spiritual and mental health. Earthy flavors such as herbs, mushrooms, potatoes and others are included in different food applications.
U.S. Food Flavor Market Segment Analysis - By Application
By Application the U.S. Food Flavor Market is segmented into Dairy, Bakery, Confectionary, Poultry, Seafood, Processed Food and Beverages. The Beverage application held the largest share in the U.S. Food Flavor Market in 2019 owing to the shifting consumer base towards ready to drink, healthy and nutritional beverages are demanding food flavor innovation. Also alcoholic beverages are demanding flavors which are also helping the food flavor market towards growth. Processed Food is set to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the demand to preserve the food taste for longer time.
U.S. Food Flavor Market Drivers
Increasing health concerns towards food flavors
The U.S. consumers are becoming aware towards the health effects of artificial flavoring which is majorly driving the natural flavor market. The consumers have shifted their preference towards healthy consumption. Therefore, the food flavor manufacturers are innovating the flavor needs by also maintaining the nutritional quality of the food products in order to maintain their demand in U.S. As U.S. consumers are trending towards trying new flavors which can provide freshness along with health benefits. Thus, increasing the growth of the U.S. Food Flavor Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Increasing demand for clean label natural food flavor ingredients
Owing to rising U.S. consumer preference towards healthy consumption, the need to provide clean label product by manufacturers is increasing. There is also increasing innovation in the formulation of food flavors. For instance, different applications such as yogurt, beer, tea and chocolates, usage of floral flavors have increased. Thus, increasing the growth of the U.S. Food Flavor Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
U.S. Food Flavor Market Challenges
Volatility and low stability of natural food flavors
The high in demand natural food flavors are volatile at high temperatures and their stability to maintain taste for long period is reduced after processing. Owing to their instability at high temperature and pressure conditions results in loss of their taste in comparison to the artificial food flavors. This is major factor which is restraining the growth of U.S. Food Flavor market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
U.S. Food Flavor Market Industry Outlook
Product Launches, Merger & Acquisition, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by the players in U.S. Food Flavor Market. U.S. Food Flavor Market top 10 companies are Du Pont, Archer Daniel Midland,Sensient, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.,Flavorchem, McCormick & Company, Givaudan,Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Frutarom IndU.S.tries Ltd..
Developments:
Mar 2019: Archer Daniel Midland, U.S. based food processing company announced the acquisition of Ziegler Group, European provider of natural citrus flavor ingredients. The company will help Archer Daniel in its positioning as a global leader in natural citrus ingredient.
Key Takeaways
Floral Flavor dominated the U.S. market in 2019 owing to increasing consumption towards healthy plant based diets and rising preference for aromatic freshness in food and beverage applications.
Beverages accounts for the largest share in the application segment. With increasing demand for ready to drink beverages in U.S., the consumption for healthy drinking is promoting the growth of food flavors.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Food Amino Acid Market report.
High volatility and low stability by natural food flavor is poised to create hurdles for the U.S. Food Flavor Market.
