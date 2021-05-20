Food Grade Gelatin Market Size Forecast to Reach $94.18 Million by 2025
The Increasing Preference of Consumers for High Protein Products and the Increase in the Number of Slaughterhouses and Marine Product Manufacturers are Likely to Aid in the Market Growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2021 ) The Food Grade Gelatin Market size is forecast to reach $94.18 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. Surging consumer preferences for high-quality food products and increasing use of gelatin in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and several other specialty food products is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for functional and specialty food and beverages is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Food Grade Gelatin Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Food Grade Gelatin Market Segment Analysis - By Source
The Bovine held the largest share in the Food Grade Gelatin Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone, and bovine hide. Bovine Gelatin is a protein product produced by partial hydrolysis of collagen, a protein material, extracted from animal tissue. It is made up of amino acids joined together by amide linkages in a long molecular chain. These amino acids perform an imperative function in the building of connective tissue in humans. It is used in food grade and pharmaceutical grade and provides a healthy dose of types 1 and 3 collagen. The Bovine is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Food Grade Gelatin Market Segment Analysis - By Applications
Confectionery held the largest share in the Food Grade Gelatin Market in 2019. Gelatin is widely used in confectionery products, including soft gummy-type candies and marshmallows. Marshmallows usually contain about 3% gelatin, in which gelatin serves as a stabilizer and whipping agent. It is water-soluble, totally digestible, and compatible with most other hydrocolloids, including vegetable colloids such as agar-agar, alginates, carrageenans, and pectins, as well as sugars, corn syrups, edible acids, and flavor- all popular in confectionery. Gelatin desserts are perhaps the most widely known use of gelatin for people of all ages. It acts as a texturizer in many dairy products, including yogurts and supreme ice creams. In yogurts, it helps avoid the floury texture of starches, while in ice creams it controls the excess formation of ice crystals. In both yogurt and ice cream, as with similar dairy desserts or iced confections, gelatin melting at body temperature provides a smooth creamy sensation and allows the full release of flavors and aromas. Confectionery is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Food Grade Gelatin Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Europe dominated the Food Grade Gelatin Market in 2019 with a share of more than 38.91%, followed by the Asia Pacific owing to the increased consumption of gelatin, as functional and low-calorie diet alternatives. E-growth of the poultry market and the rise in the number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers are also increasing the growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the fact that consumers are inclining towards high-protein products.
Food Grade Gelatin Market Drivers
Growing Demand for Functional and Specialty Food and Beverages
Growing Demand for Functional and Specialty Food and Beverages is increasing the growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market owing to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products. Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar, and other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Gelatin, in the hydrolyzed form, is used in protein to fortify dietary foods. Dried and hydrolyzed food gelatin contains over 92% protein. Pure food gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats, but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories and six grams of protein. Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence and contains a relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alanine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin’s bioactivities. Thus, increasing the growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Increasing preference of consumers for high protein products
The increasing preference of consumers for high protein products Beverages is increasing the growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market. Protein furnishes the body with what it needs to maintain muscles, organs, hair, tissues, skin, and enzymes among others, to keep it running efficiently and looking healthy. It also plays a role in energy/metabolism, weight loss, and weight management, helping to drive fat release, lessening fat storage, and increasing the body’s metabolic rate. Protein is a macronutrient so the body needs sufficient amounts to draw on when it needs more. In essence, a consumer’s diet must maintain a steady influx of healthy sources of protein. There are also certain groups of consumers such as vegans, dieters, vigorous exercisers or athletes, and older consumers who can be getting insufficient amounts, owing to diet choices, increased activity levels, or inability to absorb protein efficiently. Thus, increasing the growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Food Grade Gelatin Market Challenges
Rising prices and lower availability of raw materials in the gelatin industry
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market are the rising prices and lower availability of raw materials in the gelatin industry.
Food Grade Gelatin Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Food Grade Gelatin Market. In 2019, the Food Grade Gelatin Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. Food Grade Gelatin Market, the top 10 companies are Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta Gelatin, Gelatines Weishardt, Sterling Gelatin, Jellice, Baotou Dongbao Biotech, Qinghai Gelatin, Trobas Gelatine, BBCA Gelatin, Qunli Gelatin Chemical, Lapi Gelatine, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Yasin Gelatin, Italgelatine, Junca Gelatines, Narmada Gelatines, India Gelatine & Chemicals, and Sam Mi Industrial among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In November 2020, Gelita AG has acquired 65% of the shares in SelJel, a Turkish gelatin producer. The remaining 35% of the shares remain with the founding family, Tezman, who will continue to manage the company.
Key Takeaways
Europe dominated the Food Grade Gelatin Market in 2019 owing to the increased consumption of gelatin, as a functional and low-calorie diet alternatives. The Food Grade Gelatin Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
The increasing preference of consumers for high protein products and the increase in the number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers are likely to aid in the market growth of the Food Grade Gelatin Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Food Grade Gelatin Market report.
Rising prices and lower availability of raw materials in the gelatin industry is poised to create hurdles for the Food Grade Gelatin Market.
