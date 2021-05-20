Acidity Regulator Market Size Forecast to Reach $8,110 Million by 2025
The Increasing Concerns Towards Maintaining the Shelf Life of the Processed Food and Beverage Products are Driving the Growth of Acidity Regulator Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2021 ) Global Acidity Regulator Market size is forecast to reach around $8,110 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2020-2025. Acidity regulators are used to regulate the acidity of finished food products. This is done by stabilizing the pH level of the food through an internal reaction of the regulator with the food product. The increasing concerns towards maintaining the shelf life of the processed food and beverage products are driving the growth of Acidity Regulator market during the forecast period. Furthermore, High demand for citric acid in food and beverages used as an additive to preserve food is expected to be the driver for the industry growth. Furthermore, growing demand for cosmetic and personal care products further propels the growth of the Acidity Regulator market share.
Global Acidity Regulator Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The citric acid segment held the largest share of more than 40% in 2019 in the Acidity Regulator market owing to the rising uses across various industries like food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and others. Citric acid is greatly desired for their pleasant taste, pH properties, and excellent solubility. In addition, very good sequestering abilities of citric acid round off the properties of these products and qualify them for numerous applications like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.
Global Acidity Regulator Market Segment Analysis - End-Users
The Food and Beverage segment hold the largest share of more than 40% in the global market in 2019. Whereas, the growing Non-alcoholic beverage industry is expected to fuel acidity regulators market demand. Furthermore, the surging consumption lactic acid in the manufacturing stage of dairy products like yogurt, cheese, buttermilk, and other dairy products particularly for fermentation purpose further drive the market growth. Whereas, growing e-commerce sector and rising population coupled with food demand further contribute to the market growth.
Global Acidity Regulator Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Among the regions, the APAC region holds the largest share of more than 45% in 2019 followed by North America and Europe. The growing disposable income, rise in population, and the growth of the food & beverage industry in China and India propels the growth of this market in the APAC region. In addition, changing lifestyle drives the demand of personal care products and the presence of emerging economies such as China and India across the region also contribute to the market growth across the APAC region.
Acidity Regulator Market Drivers
Growing usage of Acidity Regulator across various industries
Acetic acid in the textile industry used as a buffering agent in dye baths and for neutralization. Most customers use this for fabrics dyeing to regulate PH level. Glacial acetic acid, which is the most widely used organic acid, is widely used in printing. Whereas, the lactic acid is widely used as a mordant in the textile industry wherein it also fulfils the function of chrome level effluent control during the process of dye application, which leads to better dye-yields. Besides, the food industry uses acetic acid, which gives a characteristic flavour to food. It can be used for microbial decontamination of meat and as a mild descaling agent in the food industry. Furthermore, World Health Organization (WHO) has listed acetic acid among essential medicines used for the treatment of outer ear infections such as growth of fungus and bacteria. Thus, the growth in the textile, food, and pharmaceutical sector further drive the growth of this market.
Acidity Regulator Market Challenges
Emergence of COVID-19 the Pandemic
The emergence of COVID-19, which is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. According to International Monetary Fund, the global GDP is expected to decline by 0.3% in 2020. According to World Trade Organization (WTO), global trade volumes are projected to decline between 13% and 32% in 2020 as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19. The pandemic is affecting operations of various industries such as food and beverage, personal care, and others, as most of countries have issued “stay at home guidance”. Moreover, it is expected that the outbreak of COVID-19 will be seen in the whole year of 2020, and a few months in 2021. As, Acidity Regulator products are extensively used in these industries, the declining operations of these industries is directly affecting Acidity Regulator market growth.
Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Acidity Regulator market report. In 2019, the market of Acidity Regulator top 10 companies accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Acidity Regulator Market industry outlook are American Tartaric Products Inc., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Tate and Lyle plc, Corbion N.V., Univar, Brenntag A.G., FBC Industries Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group, and Innophos Holding Inc., among others.
Key Takeaways
In the Latin America region, in 2019, Brazil is the major market for the Acidity Regulator owing to a rise in the purchasing power of consumers and rise in demand food preserving products across the country further drive the demand for Acidity Regulator.
Stringent government regulations and restriction on chemical-based additives in the food & beverage industry are hampering to the overall market growth.
Unstable economic condition and Covid-19 outbreak may cause major hindrance to the overall market growth.
