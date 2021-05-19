Food Grade Gases Global Market Size Estimated to Reach $8.97 Billion by 2025
The Increasing Importance of Modified Atmosphere Packaging for Controlling Microbial Growth in the Food & Beverage Industry is Driving the Growth of Food Grade Gases Global Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2021 ) The Food Grade Gases Global Market size is estimated to reach $8.97 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Food grade gases are effectively used in the food industry for freezing, packaging, and carbonation of food products such as dairy products, beverages, fruits, vegetable fish, meat, etc. The food grade gases are carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen. These gases are used either alone or in various combinations. The increasing importance of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) for controlling microbial growth in the food & beverage industry is driving market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Segment Analysis - By Gas Type
Based on Gas Type, Food Grade Gases Global Market is segmented into Carbon dioxide, Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Others. The Carbon dioxide segment holds the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019. This is owing to the increasing number of breweries and the sale of sodas, especially in developing economies, which is set to spike demand. However, The Nitrogen segment is set to be the fastest growing CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to increasing demand for nitrogen in the food & beverage industry for processing on account of the aforementioned properties.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510657
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Food Grade Gases Global Market Segment Analysis - By Application Type
Based on Application Type, Food Grade Gases Global Market is segmented into Freezing and Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation, and Others. The Packaging segment held the largest share in 2019. This is owing to the enrichment of the food nutritive-value, raising demand for advanced packaging such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), controlled atmosphere packaging (CAP), and oxygen scavenger and active packaging. However, The Freezing and Chilling segment is set to be the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the rise in demand for freezing and chilling technologies from manufacturers, consumers, and retailers are estimated to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography, Food Grade Gases Global Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region dominated the Food Grade Gases Global Market in 2019 with a share of 38.5%. This is owing to large volume consumption of meat, poultry, and seafood products, bakery and confectionery in the North American region. However Europe is set to be the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the increasing high demand for frozen and processed food products, changing consumer lifestyles, eating habits, and advancements in packaging technologies in the region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510657
Food Grade Gases Global Market Drivers
Growing Number of Microbreweries across all globe
Carbon Dioxide is used for carbonation of beers and other alcoholic beverages and supply and flavoured taste while also preventing the spoilage. The large scale breweries typically install carbon dioxide reclamation equipment in the breweries that capture the carbon dioxide generated during the fermentation process. According to the brewers of Europe, the European production has reached high. However, the growing number of independent and microbreweries contributing to the growth of the market and drives the market.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Challenges
The major challenges for Food Grade Gases Global Market are, the stringent government regulations toward the use of food grade industrial gases restrict the growth of the food grade gases market. And it is often challenging to get just the right mix of gases for particular food category. Food Processing Facility broadens the scope of the facilities which is set to be regulated under this the government laws. Traditionally plants that did not fill cylinders of Food Grade gases, but simply stored and sold food gas cylinders filled by someone else, were considered exempt from the law. Under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines a Food Processing Plant as a commercial operation that manufacturers, packages, labels, or stores food for human consumption, and provides food for sale or distribution to other business entities.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Industry outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Food Grade Gases Global Market. Key companies of this market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, The Linde Group, Messer Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Wesfarmers Limited, Praxair, Massy Group, Gulf Cryo, The Tyczka Group, and National Gases Ltd among others.
Developments:
In March 2020, Air Products & Chemical entered into an agreement with PBF Energy (US) for the acquisition of five operating hydrogen plant for USD 530 million. The acquisition is set to add nearly 300 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen production capacity.
Related Reports :
A. Food Grade Industrial Gases Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Grade-Industrial-Gases-Market-Research-504906
B. Dairy Products Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18309/dairy-products-market.html
For more Food and Beverages Market reports, Please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Segment Analysis - By Gas Type
Based on Gas Type, Food Grade Gases Global Market is segmented into Carbon dioxide, Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Others. The Carbon dioxide segment holds the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019. This is owing to the increasing number of breweries and the sale of sodas, especially in developing economies, which is set to spike demand. However, The Nitrogen segment is set to be the fastest growing CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to increasing demand for nitrogen in the food & beverage industry for processing on account of the aforementioned properties.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510657
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Food Grade Gases Global Market Segment Analysis - By Application Type
Based on Application Type, Food Grade Gases Global Market is segmented into Freezing and Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation, and Others. The Packaging segment held the largest share in 2019. This is owing to the enrichment of the food nutritive-value, raising demand for advanced packaging such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), controlled atmosphere packaging (CAP), and oxygen scavenger and active packaging. However, The Freezing and Chilling segment is set to be the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the rise in demand for freezing and chilling technologies from manufacturers, consumers, and retailers are estimated to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography, Food Grade Gases Global Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region dominated the Food Grade Gases Global Market in 2019 with a share of 38.5%. This is owing to large volume consumption of meat, poultry, and seafood products, bakery and confectionery in the North American region. However Europe is set to be the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the increasing high demand for frozen and processed food products, changing consumer lifestyles, eating habits, and advancements in packaging technologies in the region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510657
Food Grade Gases Global Market Drivers
Growing Number of Microbreweries across all globe
Carbon Dioxide is used for carbonation of beers and other alcoholic beverages and supply and flavoured taste while also preventing the spoilage. The large scale breweries typically install carbon dioxide reclamation equipment in the breweries that capture the carbon dioxide generated during the fermentation process. According to the brewers of Europe, the European production has reached high. However, the growing number of independent and microbreweries contributing to the growth of the market and drives the market.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Challenges
The major challenges for Food Grade Gases Global Market are, the stringent government regulations toward the use of food grade industrial gases restrict the growth of the food grade gases market. And it is often challenging to get just the right mix of gases for particular food category. Food Processing Facility broadens the scope of the facilities which is set to be regulated under this the government laws. Traditionally plants that did not fill cylinders of Food Grade gases, but simply stored and sold food gas cylinders filled by someone else, were considered exempt from the law. Under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines a Food Processing Plant as a commercial operation that manufacturers, packages, labels, or stores food for human consumption, and provides food for sale or distribution to other business entities.
Food Grade Gases Global Market Industry outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Food Grade Gases Global Market. Key companies of this market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, The Linde Group, Messer Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Wesfarmers Limited, Praxair, Massy Group, Gulf Cryo, The Tyczka Group, and National Gases Ltd among others.
Developments:
In March 2020, Air Products & Chemical entered into an agreement with PBF Energy (US) for the acquisition of five operating hydrogen plant for USD 530 million. The acquisition is set to add nearly 300 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen production capacity.
Related Reports :
A. Food Grade Industrial Gases Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Grade-Industrial-Gases-Market-Research-504906
B. Dairy Products Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18309/dairy-products-market.html
For more Food and Beverages Market reports, Please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.