(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2021 ) Japan located on the Pacific Ocean and often called "the land of the rising sun". It is a country comprising culture that can be traced back by centuries and very distinct from other cultures. Inbound tourism is an essential part of economic growth and regional revitalization in Japan. Japan's inbound tourism industry is a growing market that has shown great potential in the past years. In 2021, Japan is going to host Olympic and Paralympic Games, giving a significant boost to its soft power image on a global scale. In recent years, the tourism industry in Japan is being treated as an engine to support its economic growth. According to the Renub Research report, Japan Tourism Market expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2026.
Our study suggests that the Japan Inbound Tourism Industry expected to grow with a staggering CAGR of 11.65% from 2020 to 2026.
The tourism market in Japan is on the cusp of becoming a primary economic engine for the country. The exponential growth in tourism over the years by the Japanese government recognized inbound tourism as a profitable business. The gradual easing of travel visa for countries including Thailand, the Philippines, and China since 2013; an increase in the figure of budget airlines in Asia; and a depreciation in the Yen has made Japan inbound tourism popular. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and rising awareness of inbound tourism's benefits also promote the market. But, the language and cultural barriers account for some restraining factors in the market. Our study suggests that the Japan Inbound Tourism Industry expected to grow with a staggering CAGR of 11.65% from 2020 to 2026.
Inbound tourism remains a vital part of the Japanese economy and Japanese culture. The majority of the inbound tourists prefer leisure trips, or other recreational activities. Japan is an important global hub for commerce, technology, cuisine, popular culture, and shopping. Apart from that, sightseeing attracts tourists like Himeji Castle, Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto, and Nara Japan has 19 World Heritage Sites. More to this, Hiroshima, capital city Tokyo, Mount Fuji, ski resorts such as Niseko in Hokkaido, riding the shinkansen attracts numerous foreigner tourists. As per our research report, the Japan Inbound Tourism Market was valued at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2020.
We have covered inbound visitors to Japan by countries a total of top sixteen countries covered in the report. South Korea, United States, Philippines, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, and France have peaked in Japan's inbound tourism. Neighbouring South Korea is Japan's most important source of inbound tourists.
Renub Research latest report titled “Japan Tourism Market, Inbound Tourists by Countries (China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, United States, Thailand, Australia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Canada, France, Rest of World), Spending (Accommodation, Food and Drink, Transportation, Entertainment Service, Shopping, Others), Survey Insights” provides a detailed analysis of Japan Inbound Tourism Industry.
Japan Inbound Tourist’s Survey Insights have been covered from 4 viewpoints:
1. Characteristics of Visitors and Trips — by Area of Visit
2. Average Number of Nights — by Area of Visit
3. Main Purpose of the Trip
4. Places to Shop in Japan
Japan Inbound Tourism Market Analysis has been covered from 3 viewpoints:
1. Total Inbound Tourism Market
2. Total Inbound Tourist Numbers
3. Average Per Capita Spending by Types
Average Per Capita Spending by Types have further been covered from 6 viewpoints:
1. Accommodation
2. Food and Drink
3. Transportation
4. Entertainment Service
5. Shopping
6. Others
Market & Volume by Countries – Inbound Tourism Market have been covered from 15 Countries and Rest of World:
1. China
2. South Korea
3. Taiwan
4. Hong Kong
5. United States
6. Thailand
7. Australia
8. Philippines
9. Malaysia
10. Vietnam
11. Singapore
12. United Kingdom
13. Indonesia
14. Canada
15. France
16. Rest of World
Countries – Inbound Tourist Market & Volume have further been covered from 4 viewpoints:
1. By Holiday & Leisure
2. By Business
3. By Others
4. Per Capita Spending by Types (Accommodation, Food and Drink, Transportation, Entertainment Service, Shopping, Others)
Industry Related Opportunity:
