Meal Kit Market Global by Country, Type, Ordering Method, Category, Company Analysis, Forecast by 2027
Meal Kit Market is expected to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast by Country, Type (Fresh, Process Food), Ordering Method, Category, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2021 ) The consequence of COVID-19 is positive in the meal kits industry. From empty supermarkets to over 26,000 shut restaurants, dining for fun appears a situation of antiquity. In light of these conditions, the comfort of meal kits has converted a retaining grace for millions of homes. The company, HelloFresh had over 1.3 million fresh shoppers in the first few months of the shutdown, and Home Chef saw their customer support triple over the corresponding time. Centrally, meal kits have allowed food to be enjoyable again, creating restaurant-level essence from home safety. According to Renub Research latest report, the Global Meal Kit Market is expected to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2027.
A meal kit is a new concept in the food and beverage industry, where a customer gets a pre-cooked meal or half-cooked food products regularly to their home or desired place. Meal kits are the halfway house between takeaway and supermarket shopping. Globally, the demand for meal kits can be simplified down to one word: 'convenience'. Additionally, in the past few years, the demand for the meal kit has grown exponential, and with the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in the unexpected introduction of lockdown measures that have seen the market for meal, kits hit skyrocket. Our study suggests that the global meal kit industry is expected to grow with a staggering CAGR of 13.27% from 2020 to 2027.
Furthermore, the meal kit market is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the dynamic food habits and lifestyle, a thriving number of working professionals, increasing disposable incomes, and their shifting trend towards convenience meals. Moreover, customizing meal selections with mobile applications and improving the online food delivery system with advanced door-delivery assistance are other notable drivers pushing the global meal kit services market towards development. As per our research report, the Global Meal Kit Market was US$ 8.4 Billion in 2020.
Nevertheless, quality, variety, time-saving aspects and healthfulness in meal selections are awaited to showcase lucrative openings for the significant players functioning in the meal kit services market during the forecast period. The food service industry located in the U.S. and Canada has witnessed considerable growth in recent years. A vast number of customers buy meal kits in these countries to save their time and effort. Meal kits are becoming a healthier and inexpensive option to pre-cooked food items in retail stores or restaurants. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has increased the interest in home-cooked food and surged the demand for meal kits globally.
Meal kit services offer craved meal with ready recipe planning and ingredient sourcing in packaged kits at doorsteps. These meal kits offer different variety to suite different client base such as health-conscious, vegetarian, or even customized menu. Meal kit services enable customers to access various freshly prepared, ready to eat food choices and save cooking time.
Companies that have established an online platform provide customer service with all round the clock. Primarily all the meal kit companies sell meal kit through their websites to offer convenience to the consumers. Additionally, the global market for meal kit delivery services is characterized by well-established players. Some prominent players in the worldwide meal kit services market include Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Goodfood, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon Inc. and Home Chef (Acquired by Kroger Co.).
Renub Research report titled “Global Meal Kit Market by Country (United States, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Germany, France, UK, Others), Type (Fresh, Process Food), Ordering Method (Online, Offline), Category (Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Company (Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Goodfood, HelloFresh, Marley Spoon Inc., Home Chef)” provides a complete analysis of global meal kit market.
Country – Global Meal Kit Market breakup from 9 Viewpoints:
1. United States
2. Canada
3. Australia
4. China
5. Japan
6. Germany
7. France
8. United Kingdom
9. Others
Category – Global Meal Kit Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints:
1. Vegetarian
2. Non-Vegetarian
Type – Global Meal Kit Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints:
1. Fresh Food
2. Process Food
Ordering Methods – Global Meal Kit Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints1:
1. Offline Meal Kit
2. Online Meal Kit
Companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints:
• Overview
• Recent Development
• Revenue
Company Analysis:
1. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.
2. Goodfood
3. HelloFresh
4. Marley Spoon Inc.
5. Home Chef (Acquired by Kroger Co.)
Industry Related Opportunity:
