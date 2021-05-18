Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast Period 2020–2025
Growing Concerns to Improve Health and the Need for Food Products With Enhanced Texture and Flavors are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 18, 2021 ) Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market size is estimated at $2.83 billion in 2019, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The substances that are used as a substitute for fat in food are known as fat replacers that are mainly used to minimize the calorie content of the food while maintaining the same flavor and feel. Various types of fat replacers are carbohydrate-based fat replacers. Fat replacers find their use in the food and beverage industry. The dairy and meat industries are the key beneficiaries of the fat replacers owing to the reduced calorie and low fat food demand. The key goal of the food industries is to maintain the market equity and at the same time reducing the amount of salt. Growing concerns to improve health and the need for food products with enhanced texture and flavors are key factors driving the growth of market.
Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market Segment Analysis - By Type of Fat Reducer
The type of Fat Reducer segment of Fat Replacers and Salt Reducer Market has Carbohydrate based fat replacer, Fat based fat replacer, and Protein based fat replacer. In which Carbohydrate based fat reducer accounts for the largest market share and expected to grow at 5.6 % CAGR due to their wide use in foods and owing to their US FDA recognized GRAS substances status. Carbohydrate based fat replacers offers dietary and processing advantages also and the
Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography the global Fat Replacers and Salt Reducer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market share with 32% in the year 2019 owing to the increased usage of fat reducers and salt replacers in this region. While Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a high growth rate owing to increasing population and rising nutrition requirement per person.
Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market Drivers
Growing Health Concerns
The effect of eating too much of salt is growing the health concerns in people and food industry has worked hard to reduce the amount of salt in consumption. Far more needs to be achieved and the government is taking steps to set targets for significant reduction in major food industries. The important task of food industries is to reduce the amount of salt while maintaining brand value. There are two ways to do this. Firstly to make a gradual reduction in the salt precipitations, and secondly, to maintain the saltiness with low amount of salt by using different substances and technology.
Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market Challenges
Stickiness
Fat replacers do not improve the smoothness and soften the body but their excess use in various food items can increase stickiness, minimize shreddability which can add unpleasant flavors to the cheese which is likely to hinder the market.
Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Fat Replacers and Salt Reducer Market. In 2019, Fat Replacers and Salt Reducer Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. Fat Replacers and Salt Reducer Market top 10 companies are CP Kelco, Danisco, Ashland Aqualon Functional Ingredients, RS Flavor ingredients, Nestle Plc, DSM Food, P & G Food Ingredients, Forum Products and Symire.
Acquisitions / Product Launches:
November 02, 2018, Urick & Short launched new fat replacer for pastry, according to this the bakers will be able to reduce the fat content up to 25% and achieve overall calorie reduction in the shortcrust pastry with no compromise on eating experience and flavors.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America the Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market accounted for the 32% revenue share in 2019 and it is predicted to dominate during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the high demand for Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers in this region.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers market.
