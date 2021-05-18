Diode Laser for Hair Removal Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020 to 2026
The Global Diode Laser for Hair Removal Market is estimated at US$ 252.7 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at 9.8% CAGR over forecast period 2020-2026 due to Companies focus to provide highly efficient & Safe diode laser platforms
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 18, 2021 ) London, UK -- The global Diode Laser for Hair Removal market is estimated at US$ 252.7 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at 9.8% CAGR over forecast period 2020-2026 due to Companies focus to provide highly efficient & Safe diode laser platforms. For instance, Asclepion’s latest generation (sixth generation) MeDioStar product has multiple handpieces (tow handpiece system) with advanced Monolith handpieces to be used for hair removal, vascular treatments, acne treatment, pigment removal, skin tightening, & skin whitening and this product is designed with a highly efficient cooling system and run at maximum power, up to 5kW. Similarly, Alma Laser’s Soprano Titanium it is the fifth generation Soprano ICE product is featured with Trio clustered diode technology, ICE technology, & SHR technology and available with an advanced TRIO 4cm2 handpieces and enable to target large spot size of 4 cm2. In addition, the product is designed with dual connectors.
Europe, Middle-East & Africa (EMEA) is anticipated to have major share in the Global Diode Laser for Hair Removal Market
Based on regional analysis, global Diode Laser for Hair Removal market segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), Latin America (LATAM). EMEA Diode Laser for Hair Removal market is estimated to contribute the largest share in In North America, USA and Canada are the leading markets due growing demand for hair removal, tattoo removal, and pigmented lesion procedures and existence of global players with their strong focus in promoting their products in this region. However, APAC region is predicted to show the fastest growth in near future owing to increasing growing interest among women & men to enhance their beauty and growing focus of domestic & global companies to expand their products in this region.
Strategic Acquisitions, expansions, Collaborations and Partnerships, are the key strategies adopted by market players.
Global Diode Laser for Hair Removal market further reveals that the key player’s increasingly adopting strategies such as strategic acquisitions, expansions, collaborations/partnerships to enhance market revenue share. For instance,
• In 2020, Lumenis launched its newest platform used for hair removal, namely LightSheer Quattro
• In 2020, Sisram Medical (Alma Lasers) announced the expansion of its business with a establishment of new office to serve Asia-Pacific region, including China
• In 2018, Alma Laser acquired Israeli distributor Nova Medical
Key player’s profiles in the global Diode Laser for Hair Removal market are Lumenis Ltd., Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Cynosure, LLC., Alma Lasers, Cocoon Medical, InMode, Venus Concept Inc., Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd, WON TECH and Lynton/Asirox
Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Diode Laser for Hair Removal Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2019 and Forecast 2020-2026” assesses the market performance over six years forecast period over 2020-2026. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.
Detailed Segmentation
By Geography
o North America
o Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
o Asia-Pacific (APAC)
o Australia & New Zealand (ANZ)
o Latin America (LATAM)
