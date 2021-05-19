What are the new trends impacting the growth of the Rolling Stock Market?
Increasing urbanization leads to an increase in demand for passenger transportation which is likely to drive the rolling stock market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2021 ) The global Rolling Stock Market is estimated to be $51.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $64.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.
Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the market in 2020; China, Japan, and India are the key contributors to the rolling stock market in the region. Increasing urbanization, adoption of public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing adoption of rolling stocks for freight transportation are major drivers of the rolling stock market. Along with this, the leading rail infrastructure developers are also adopting collaboration strategies with local rail authorities to develop rail infrastructure.
The recent developments in the rolling stock market have introduced electrification of the electrified rail route. These advancements in the expansion of projects and an increase in rail route would likely drive the rolling stock market. Government bodies to invest in rail infrastructure and increase in budget to increase freight transportation are driving factors for the rolling stock market to grow in near future.
The rolling stock market is dominated by global players such as CRRC (China), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Hyundai Rotem (South Korea), and General Electric Company (US).
Expansion of Metro Projects, increase in length of the electrified rail network, Conversion of diesel locomotive to electric and electro-diesel locomotive and increase in freight transportation are the key market trends or technologies which will have a major impact on the rolling stock market in the future.
The locomotive segment is the fastest-growing market. Due to the rising concerns about transmission losses, component weight, and environmental concerns, rolling stock manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions. Due to increasingly stringent fuel efficiency norms in North America and Europe, the diesel engine features turbocharged technology which provides a 50% increase in engine power without additional increase in fuel cost as power is generated by the exhaust gas from the engine. The rolling stock industry is gradually shifting towards diesel-electric and electric locomotives
There has been a rapid increase in the number of technological advancements in the rolling stock market. The EMU segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020. This can be credited to the latest generation of EMUs, which are characterized by modular designs. An advanced electric multiple unit is more efficient and favourable than a diesel multiple units. The demand for EMUs is expected to increase significantly owing to the construction of new high-speed train lines in China and the demand for new vehicles in Russia, Japan, Brazil, and the US. Such innovations would spur the growth of the rolling stock market.
Recent Developments:
1. In December 2020, Alstom and ASELSAN entered into a collaboration agreement to establish a framework of cooperation and coordination in the field of ETCS Signaling Onboard.
2. In December 2020, Alstom successfully conducted the first test run for the Mostaganem tramway project. During this phase, Alstom’s tramways have run from the secondary storage park T2 section to SNTF station, approximately 2 km
3. In Sept 2020, Stadler presented its new rail vehicles equipped with European train control systems to be operational by 2021.
4. In March 2020, Stadler won a contract to supply 1,500 Metro cars to Berlin Verkehrsbetriebe. The agreement is worth USD 3.2 billion which also includes the provision of spare parts.
5. In December 2019, Bombardier received the official Paris Transport Administration (RATP) order confirming that the Bombardier-Alstom consortium has been awarded the contract to design and produce the new generation of metros for Île-de-France Mobilities and RATP.
6. In November 2019, CAF Signaling continues to broaden operations in foreign markets having won the contract for the Ferrocarril Central project in Uruguay. The entire contract is worth approximately USD 56 million
7. In October 2019, Siemens Mobility showcased the latest in intelligent traffic systems technology at ITS World Congress which took place in Singapore.
8. In May 2020, CRRC acquired locomotive manufacturer Vossloh Group in Europe. The deal came into effect on 31st May 2020
9. In July 2019, CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Co., Ltd., a part of CRRC Corporation Limited, released the fully self-owned communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system after-UC1000
10. In Feb 2019, GE announced the completion of its merger with Wabtec for USD 2.9 million in cash and Wabtec nonvoting convertible preferred stock.
11. In December 2017, Chargepoint introduced Vallet view, a feature to see the real-time charging status.
