Rat Model Market worth $588.9 Million - Envigo (U.K.), Taconic Biosciences Inc (U.S.) are Leading Key Players
The Global Rat Model Market is segmented on the basis of model type, service, therapeutic area, technology, end user, care product, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2021 ) The report "Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.
The Rat Model Market is expected to reach $588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%
The Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).
DIABETES;
Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.
NEUROLOGY;
Rat models serve as suitable animal models for detailed and accurate analysis of the mechanism of human neurodegenerative diseases. They help in the development and evaluation of new therapeutic strategies. Transgenic rat models are available for several neurological human conditions such as prion diseases, human retroviral diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, anxiety, and others. Rat models for anxiety disorder have been useful for providing information on brain and behavioral mechanisms involved in the etiology and physiopathology of anxiety disorder.
Global Key Leaders:
The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).
Envigo held a share of around 20.5% of the rat model and services market in 2015. The company aggressively follows expansion strategy to broaden its products and services portfolio and to achieve higher revenue. For instance, in January 2014, the company expanded its presence in India with the introduction of a new research model breeding facility located in Hyderabad. In addition, the company had expanded its specialty research production facility in Indianapolis and Livermore, U.S. in 2013. The company is also engaged in various promotional and marketing strategies such as participating in scientific seminars and trade shows, sponsoring events, and distributing brochures during visits.
Taconic Biosciences, Inc. accounted for a share of 3.5% of the global rat model and services market in 2015. The company focuses on developing unique models and has established an “Emerging Models Program.” This program is a collaborative effort between Principal Investigators (PI) and Taconic to improve and develop new and developing transgenic rodent models. The program is currently working on light-producing transgenic animals (LPTA). Taconic focuses on agreements, strategic partnerships, and distribution agreements to strengthen its presence in the market. The company enters into agreements and partnership with complementary companies and institutes that are involved in R&D activities and have requirements for rat models. These strategies are aimed at increasing its customer base for the rat models.
