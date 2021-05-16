Industrial Centrifuge Market worth $9.0 billion by 2025 - Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany) are Leading Key Players
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2021 ) The report "Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.
The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the Industrial Centrifuge Market growth during the forecast period.
Growth Opportunity: Growing demand for centrifuges in developing countries;
Developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China are witnessing rapid urbanization, with infrastructure improvements in several sectors, such as wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical & biotech industries, and food and beverage. The rapid economic growth in these countries has encouraged the establishment of various process industries, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for centrifugation equipment.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59612221
Sedimentation centrifuges to dominated the industrial centrifuge market in 2019
On the basis of type, segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. In 2019, the sedimentation centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market. The wide range of industrial applications, the ability to achieve high speeds, increase in oil and gas explorations, and the rising need for wastewater treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Geographical View in-detailed:
North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of market in North America.
Global Key Leaders:
Some of the key players include ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi - MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59612221
Alfa Laval AB (Sweden) is the leading player in the decanter and separator centrifuge market. The company’s expertise, experience, and comprehensive capabilities in various industries and business functions, enables it to maintain its leading position in the market. The company has a wide global presence with operations in North America and Europe. The company focuses on achieving sustainable growth by enhancing its operating base and launching competitive technologies. In July 2019, Alfa Laval launched the ALDEC G3 VecFlow decanter for the industrial centrifuge market.
GEA Group AG (Germany) has a robust portfolio of centrifugation equipment and a wide global presence. The company offers a broad range of industrial centrifuges that provide high separating and clarifying efficiencies and high throughput capacities with minimum operating costs. In order to strengthen its position in the market, the company aims to increase internal growth by strengthening its product portfolio.
