Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 - DJO Finance LLC (US) and Össur Hf (Iceland) are Leading Players
The knee braces and supports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The report "Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Hand, Wrist), Category (Soft, Hard, Hinged), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution (Hospital) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", the global orthopedic braces market size is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8 %.
The orthopedic braces and supports market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like DJO Finance LLC (US), Össur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), and DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Demand for orthopedic braces and supports from key end-users has significantly declined amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have short-term negative growth for the orthopedics and supports market in 2020, but will experience normal growth as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.
Ligament injury is the largest application segment of the orthopedic braces and supports market;
Orthopedic bracing and support products are used for the clinical management of ligament injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, lateral collateral ligament, and coronary ligament injuries. The large share of the ligament injury segment can be attributed to increasing public participation in sports & athletic activities (coupled with the rising incidence of sports-related injuries), rising number of accidents worldwide, and the growing availability of medical reimbursement for ligament injuries.
Geographical View in-detailed:
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment), increasing GDP and healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness. Furthermore, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries are aiding the market growth.
Global Key Leaders:
DJO Finance LLC (US), Össur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), and DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global orthopedic braces and supports market.
DJO Finance LLC (US) dominated the market in 2019. The company offers a broad range of orthopedic braces and supports that are used in various applications, such as ligament injuries, preventive care, and post-operative rehabilitation. The company has a strong geographic presence across countries, such as the US, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Belgium, and Sweden. DJO mainly focuses on the development of technologically innovative products to further strengthen its position in the market. For example, the company launched its TriFit Knee Brace, Clima-Flex OA Knee Brace, Protection On Demand (POD) Ankle Braces, and AirSelect suite in the past three years.
Össur Hf (Iceland) held the second position in the global orthopedic braces and supports market in 2019. The company has a prominent presence in 20 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To strengthen its current position and gain a larger share of the market, the company mainly focuses on product commercialization. For instance, the company launched Formfit Pro Knee OA, Formfit Pro Knee, Formfit Pro Wrist, Formfit Pro Ankle, and Formfit Pro Elbow. Össur also focuses on other growth strategies, such as strategic acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships, to build a competitive advantage in the market. In line with this, the company acquired Medi Prosthetics (Germany) to expand its orthotics product portfolio.
