Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Size Estimated to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2025
Increase in Production and Consumption of Dairy Products Across the Globe Driving the Growth of Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2021 ) The Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market size is estimated to reach $13.1 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Dairy machinery encompasses and describes a wide range of machine types that are involved in the production and processing of dairy related products such as yoghurt, ice cream, processed cheese, desserts and is a slightly different genre to pure milking machinery. Increasing consumption and production of dairy products coupled with rise in the usage of the automation process for production are some of the factors driving market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on Type, Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market is segmented into Homogenizers, Dryers, Pasteurizers, Membrane Filters, and Churning Equipment and among others. The Pasteurizers equipment segment holds the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019. This is owing to various usages of applications for making the milk product across the dairy processing industries and rising demand for pasteurizer’s equipment, also, this is the prominent equipment for yogurt production. The Membrane Filters Segment is set to be the fastest growing CAGR 4.34% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the increasing demand for membrane filters, High end product quality, high flexibility, lower overall production cost, less expensive than many other alternative technologies.
Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Segment Analysis - By Application Type
Based on Application type, Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market is segmented into Cream, Yogurt, Milk Powder, Cheese, and Protein Concentrates, among others. The Yogurt segment held the largest share in 2019. This is owing to its demand of equipment’s such as Homogenizers and pasteurizers used for making yogurt. However, The Cheese segment is set to be the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to growing popularity of cheese among kids and adults in developed and emerging countries and is set to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography, The Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe region dominated the Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market in 2019 with a share of 35.1%. This is owing to the increase in the production & consumption of dairy products along with rising trade is estimated to boost the European dairy processing equipment market in the region. However Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing increasing number of processing plants, changing customer preferences and purchase patterns Technological advancements, increasing production of dairy products, and rising consumption of processed milk products in the region.
Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Drivers
Increase in production and consumption of dairy products across the globe
World dairy processing equipment market is set to increase in production and consumption of dairy products with increased use of production process. This is owing to the changes in consumer needs, tastes and preferences for tasty and healthy food. The growing popularity of cheese and dairy products among kids and adults in developed and emerging countries these are the factors driving the growth of the Dairy processing equipment market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Challenges
Increased flexibility and modularity
One of the greatest challenges facing the modern dairy processing equipment industry is responding to the changing preferences of today’s consumers. The advent of dairy alternatives like almond milk and soymilk has added complexity. And even for more traditional milk products, the varieties of products are growing rapidly, creating a virtual explosion of choice in the dairy aisle. These rapid shifts in consumer preference require greater flexibility in processing and packaging. However, Solenoid and pneumatic technologies, including valves, offer the flexibility and modularity dairy processors need to respond to these dynamic market conditions.
Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market Industry outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market. Key companies of this market are GEA Group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Patkol Public Company Limited, Tetra Laval International, Feldmeier Equipment, Inc, IDMC Ltd, Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V, Krones AG, A&B Processing Systems Corp and Agrometal Limited among others.
Developments:
In August 2015, GEA Group, Germany, acquired CMT S.p.A., an Italy-based supplier of single equipment and integrated production lines for pasta filata cheese (fresh mozzarella and pizza cheese). GEA plans to integrate this business into its application center dairy within the newly created business area solutions.
In June 2020, GEA launches new filling technology for ESL beverages it has been specially designed to be used for bottling Extended Shelf Life (ESL) beverages.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, The Europe region held the highest market share in 2019. This is owing to rising demand for protein value, healthier palatable products, and milk processing equipment in the region.
The factors such as increasing demand for dairy products manufacturing equipments such as cream, yogurt, milk powder, and cheese among others lead to growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dairy Processing Equipment Global Market.
