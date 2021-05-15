Aircraft Pumps Market projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2026
Aircraft Pumps Market by Type (Hydraulic pumps, Fuel pumps, Lube and scavenge pumps, Water and waste water pumps, Air conditioning and cooling pumps), Pressure, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology, Aircraft Type and Region - Forecast to 2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2021 ) The report on the aircraft pumps market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2017 to 2026. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The global Aircraft Pumps Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in aircraft renewals and need for more flexible and light aircraft with improved, lightweight systems and compact pumping systems.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84962943
Based on type, the fuel pump segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the fuel pump segment of the aircraft pumps market can be attributed to the increase in aircraft renewals as a short-term goal for the commercial aircraft industry In the near term, the COVID-19 shock has shifted the focus to replacement after a decade of growth bias. The current downturn is expected to lead to the replacement of many older airplanes.
Based on pressure, the above 3,000 psi segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. The growth of the above 3,000 psi segment of the aircraft pumps market can be attributed to the low-weight, high-pressure hydraulic pumps enabling weight reduction of the aircraft especially for military applications.
Based on the technology, the electric motor driven segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various applications of electric motor driven pumps. Auxiliary boost fuel pumps, hydraulic systems in different aircraft types, water and wastewater systems, and air conditioning and cooling systems can all be driven with an electric motor.
Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance. They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces.
Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of pumps in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.
Based on the region, North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft pumps market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced pumps in the region. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft pumps to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Woodward, Inc. (US), and Crane Co. (US), and Collins Aerospace (US), are expected to drive the aircraft pumps market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft pumps.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84962943
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84962943
Based on type, the fuel pump segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the fuel pump segment of the aircraft pumps market can be attributed to the increase in aircraft renewals as a short-term goal for the commercial aircraft industry In the near term, the COVID-19 shock has shifted the focus to replacement after a decade of growth bias. The current downturn is expected to lead to the replacement of many older airplanes.
Based on pressure, the above 3,000 psi segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. The growth of the above 3,000 psi segment of the aircraft pumps market can be attributed to the low-weight, high-pressure hydraulic pumps enabling weight reduction of the aircraft especially for military applications.
Based on the technology, the electric motor driven segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various applications of electric motor driven pumps. Auxiliary boost fuel pumps, hydraulic systems in different aircraft types, water and wastewater systems, and air conditioning and cooling systems can all be driven with an electric motor.
Based on the aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. UAVs are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various military missions such as border surveillance. They are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining weather conditions of a specific area. Certain remotely piloted UAVs are designed to operate as loitering munition for defense forces.
Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. OEMs are responsible for the installation of pumps in an aircraft during the assembly stage and are then made available for delivery to aircraft manufacturers. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for different aircraft types across regions. According to Airbus, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019.
Based on the region, North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft pumps market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced pumps in the region. In North America, the rise in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft pumps to increase their sales year on year. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Woodward, Inc. (US), and Crane Co. (US), and Collins Aerospace (US), are expected to drive the aircraft pumps market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing aircraft pumps.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=84962943
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.